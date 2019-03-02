Jodi Ewart Shadoff stays in contention in HSBC Women's World Championship

Jodi Ewart Shadoff is well-placed to challenge on the final day in Singapore

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff is just two shots off the lead in third place going into the final round of the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore.

The 31-year-old carded four birdies in a flawless third-round 68 as she remained firmly in contention after opening rounds of 69 and 70.

Thailand's world No 1 Ariya Jutanugarn fired a 66 at Sentosa Golf Club's Tanjong course as she took over from American Amy Olson at the top of the leaderboard on 11 under.

World No 3 Minjee Lee of Australia is in second place on 10 under after a round of 67.

Olson shot a 71 to sit three strokes off the pace in a four-way tie for fourth, alongside Spain's Azahara Munoz (69) and South Korean duo Jin Young Ko (66) and Hyo Joo Kim (67).

Ariya Jutanugarn will take a one-shot lead into the final round

England's Bronte Law is tied for 22nd on one under following a 68 with her compatriots Georgia Hall (73) and Charley Hull (74) on one over and three over respectively.

Watch the final round of the HSBC Women's World Championship from 5.30am on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Golf.