Players Championship 2019 TV times: Ways to watch on Sky Sports

One of the biggest events in the golfing calendar takes place this week at TPC Sawgrass, with extended coverage of the Players Championship live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports once again has a dedicated channel for golf's unofficial fifth major, with more than 55 hours of live coverage and programming from across the tournament week.

All four days from the Florida coast will be shown live on Sky Sports The Players, where there will also be plenty of extra content and lots of extra ways to follow the PGA Tour's flagship event.

MAIN COVERAGE

Featured group coverage will cover the early action and morning marquee groups for the opening two rounds, getting underway from 11.30am on Sky Sports The Players.

Tiger Woods is a two-time winner of the event

Full coverage begins from 5pm on Sky Sports The Players for the first two days and 6pm on Saturday, before reverting back to 5pm for the final round.

Sarah Stirk will host the live coverage throughout the week, with former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley and 2002 PGA Champion Rich Beem part of our expert team alongside Ewen Murray, Rob Lee and Wayne "Radar" Riley.

BONUS COVERAGE

A special hour-long live On the Range show on Wednesday from 5.30pm looks ahead to the star-studded event, while Golf Channel's "Live from the Players" will bring you extended build-up from TPC Sawgrass throughout Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sky Sports News will offer regular news and updates live from the golf course, while extended highlights from past Players Championships will be available throughout the week on Sky Sports' channel, which also has a number of documentaries and new shows.

There will be live text commentary and analysis on SkySports.com and mobile apps, with video highlights, post-round interviews and much more exciting content.

Rickie Fowler is a former winner of the Players

Viewers can follow the coverage on the move via SkyGo, while non-Sky subscribers can keep up with the extensive Sky Sports Golf coverage via a contract-free NOW TV day pass.

TV times (all on Sky Sports The Players)

Tuesday 12th

1pm to 9pm - Live from the Players

Wednesday 13th

1pm to 5.30pm - Live from the Players

Can Rory McIlroy win the Players for the first time?

5.30pm to 6.30pm - On the Range LIVE!

6.30pm to 9pm - Live from the Players

Thursday 14th

11.30am to 5pm - Featured Groups LIVE!

5pm to 11pm - First round LIVE!

Friday 15th

11.30am to 5pm - Featured Groups LIVE!

5pm to 11pm - Second round LIVE!

Webb Simpson is looking to become the first back-to-back winner at TPC Sawgrass

Saturday 16th

12.30pm to 6pm - Live from the Players

6pm to 11pm - Third round LIVE!

Sunday 17th

2pm to 5pm - Live from the Players

5pm to 10pm - Final round LIVE!

