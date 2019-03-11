Players Championship: Tee times for opening round at TPC Sawgrass
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 11/03/19 9:42pm
Tee times for the opening round of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.
USA unless stated; all times GMT
Starting at hole 1
1140 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)
1150 Lucas Glover, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Talor Gooch
1201 Chris Kirk, Brian Gay, Matt Wallace (Eng)
1211 Charles Howell III, Aaron Wise, Scott Piercy
1222 Adam Long, Danny Willett (Eng), Vijay Singh (Fij)
1232 Cameron Champ, Michael Kim, Cameron Smith (Aus)
1243 Marc Leishman (Aus), Ian Poulter (Eng), Adam Hadwin (Can)
1253 Kevin Tway, Grayson Murray, Brian Harman
1304 Brice Garnett, Patrick Cantlay, Ryan Armour
1314 Ollie Schniederjans, Abraham Ancer (Mex), Seamus Power (Irl)
1325 Kevin Streelman, Harris English, Peter Uihlein
1335 Nick Watney, Bronson Burgoon, Eddie Pepperell (Eng)
1635 Brian Stuard, Chez Reavie, Patrick Rodgers
1645 Danny Lee (Nzl), Jason Kokrak, Scott Langley
1656 Aaron Baddeley (Aus), Branden Grace (Rsa), John Huh
1706 JB Holmes, Jason Dufner, Russell Henley
1717 Brandt Snedeker, Troy Merritt, Jimmy Walker
1727 Tiger Woods, Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed
1738 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Adam Scott (Aus), Martin Kaymer (Ger)
1748 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Jason Day (Aus), Tony Finau
1759 Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth
1809 Bud Cauley, Sam Saunders, Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)
1820 Rafa Cabrera Bello (Esp), Sung Kang (Kor), Tyler Duncan
1830 Anirban Lahiri (Ind), Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha), Ryan Blaum
Starting at hole 10
1140 Chesson Hadley, Michael Thompson, Corey Conners (Can)
1150 Scott Brown, Byeong Hun An (Kor), Beau Hossler
1201 Ryan Moore, Trey Mullinax, Sungjae Im (Kor)
1211 Ted Potter Jr, Patton Kizzire, Brendan Steele
1222 Keith Mitchell, Austin Cook, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
1232 Justin Rose (Eng), Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas
1243 Bryson DeChambeau, Bubba Watson, Billy Horschel
1253 Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia (Esp), Jon Rahm (Esp)
1304 Phil Mickelson, Matt Kuchar, Rory McIlroy (Nirl)
1314 Harold Varner III, Sam Ryder, Haotong Li (Chn)
1325 Alex Cejka (Ger), Tom Hoge, Brandon Harkins
1335 Scott Stallings, Rory Sabbatini (Slo), Joel Dahmen
1635 Charley Hoffman, Luke List, Kelly Kraft
1645 Vaughn Taylor, Nick Taylor (Can), J.T Poston
1656 Alex Noren (Swe), Richy Werenski, Dominic Bozzelli
1706 Andrew Putnam, Gary Woodland, Russell Knox (Sco)
1717 Keegan Bradley, Andrew Landry, Si Woo Kim (Kor)
1727 Kyle Stanley, Daniel Berger, Kevin Kisner
1738 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Zach Johnson, Stewart Cink
1748 Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn), Paul Casey (Eng), Jim Furyk
1759 Martin Trainer, Kevin Na, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)
1809 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Shane Lowry (Irl), Martin Laird (Sco)
1820 Ryan Moore, J.J Spaun, C.T Pan (Cpe)
1830 Denny McCarthy, Wyndham Clark, Lucas Bjerregaard (Den)
