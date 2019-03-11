Players Championship: Tee times for opening round at TPC Sawgrass

Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth have been grouped together for the first two rounds

Tee times for the opening round of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.

USA unless stated; all times GMT

Starting at hole 1

1140 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)

1150 Lucas Glover, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Talor Gooch

1201 Chris Kirk, Brian Gay, Matt Wallace (Eng)

1211 Charles Howell III, Aaron Wise, Scott Piercy

1222 Adam Long, Danny Willett (Eng), Vijay Singh (Fij)

1232 Cameron Champ, Michael Kim, Cameron Smith (Aus)

1243 Marc Leishman (Aus), Ian Poulter (Eng), Adam Hadwin (Can)

Poulter finished tied runner-up with Louis Oosthuizen in 2017

1253 Kevin Tway, Grayson Murray, Brian Harman

1304 Brice Garnett, Patrick Cantlay, Ryan Armour

1314 Ollie Schniederjans, Abraham Ancer (Mex), Seamus Power (Irl)

1325 Kevin Streelman, Harris English, Peter Uihlein

1335 Nick Watney, Bronson Burgoon, Eddie Pepperell (Eng)

Pepperell also featured at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

1635 Brian Stuard, Chez Reavie, Patrick Rodgers

1645 Danny Lee (Nzl), Jason Kokrak, Scott Langley

1656 Aaron Baddeley (Aus), Branden Grace (Rsa), John Huh

1706 JB Holmes, Jason Dufner, Russell Henley

1717 Brandt Snedeker, Troy Merritt, Jimmy Walker

1727 Tiger Woods, Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed

Tiger Woods has not played since the WGC-Mexico Championship last month

1738 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Adam Scott (Aus), Martin Kaymer (Ger)

1748 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Jason Day (Aus), Tony Finau

1759 Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth

1809 Bud Cauley, Sam Saunders, Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1820 Rafa Cabrera Bello (Esp), Sung Kang (Kor), Tyler Duncan

Cabrera Bello finished tied-third at Bay Hill last week

1830 Anirban Lahiri (Ind), Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha), Ryan Blaum

Starting at hole 10

1140 Chesson Hadley, Michael Thompson, Corey Conners (Can)

1150 Scott Brown, Byeong Hun An (Kor), Beau Hossler

1201 Ryan Moore, Trey Mullinax, Sungjae Im (Kor)

1211 Ted Potter Jr, Patton Kizzire, Brendan Steele

1222 Keith Mitchell, Austin Cook, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1232 Justin Rose (Eng), Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

1243 Bryson DeChambeau, Bubba Watson, Billy Horschel

1253 Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia (Esp), Jon Rahm (Esp)

Johnson is bidding to hold on to his world No 1 spot this week

1304 Phil Mickelson, Matt Kuchar, Rory McIlroy (Nirl)

1314 Harold Varner III, Sam Ryder, Haotong Li (Chn)

1325 Alex Cejka (Ger), Tom Hoge, Brandon Harkins

1335 Scott Stallings, Rory Sabbatini (Slo), Joel Dahmen

1635 Charley Hoffman, Luke List, Kelly Kraft

1645 Vaughn Taylor, Nick Taylor (Can), J.T Poston

1656 Alex Noren (Swe), Richy Werenski, Dominic Bozzelli

1706 Andrew Putnam, Gary Woodland, Russell Knox (Sco)

1717 Keegan Bradley, Andrew Landry, Si Woo Kim (Kor)

1727 Kyle Stanley, Daniel Berger, Kevin Kisner

1738 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Zach Johnson, Stewart Cink

1748 Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn), Paul Casey (Eng), Jim Furyk

1759 Martin Trainer, Kevin Na, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)

1809 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Shane Lowry (Irl), Martin Laird (Sco)

1820 Ryan Moore, J.J Spaun, C.T Pan (Cpe)

1830 Denny McCarthy, Wyndham Clark, Lucas Bjerregaard (Den)

