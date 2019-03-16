Players Championship: Tee times for the third round at TPC Sawgrass
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 16/03/19 1:14am
Tee times for the third round of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.
USA unless stated; all times GMT
Starting at hole 1
1210 Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson
1220 Brian Gay, Adam Long
1230 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Chris Kirk
1240 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Brooks Koepka
1250 Jimmy Walker, Daniel Berger
1300 Branden Grace (Rsa), Jason Dufner
1310 Kelly Kraft, Richy Werenski
1320 Scott Piercy, Cameron Smith (Aus)
1330 Corey Conners (Can), Matt Wallace (Eng)
1340 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Cheng-Tsung Pan (Tai)
1350 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Martin Trainer
1400 Patrick Rodgers, Nick Taylor (Can)
1410 Ollie Schniederjans, Seamus Power (Irl)
Book a round! Anytime, Anywhere!
Find and play great courses near you at great prices with Teeofftimes by GOLFNOW.
1420 Anirban Lahiri (Ind), Patton Kizzire
1430 Tyler Duncan, Denny McCarthy
1440 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Ryan Moore
1450 Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Rickie Fowler
1500 Tiger Woods, Kevin Na
1510 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Brandt Snedeker
1520 Gary Woodland, Andrew Landry
1530 Jason Kokrak, Scott Langley
1540 Joel Dahmen, Eddie Pepperell (Eng)
Live PGA Tour Golf
March 16, 2019, 6:00pm
Live on
1550 Brice Garnett, Tom Hoge
1600 Michael Thompson, Justin Rose (Eng)
1610 Tony Finau, Lucas Bjerregaard (Den)
1620 Webb Simpson, Martin Kaymer (Ger)
1630 Sergio Garcia (Spa), Matt Kuchar
1640 Bryson DeChambeau, Billy Horschel
1650 Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Charles Howell III
1700 Bud Cauley, Sung Kang (Kor)
1710 Patrick Reed, Adam Scott (Aus)
1720 Russell Knox (Sco), Keegan Bradley
1730 Jon Rahm (Spa), Rory Sabbatini (Svk)
1740 Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Dustin Johnson
1750 Vaughn Taylor, JT Poston
1800 Keith Mitchell, Luke List
1810 Kevin Kisner, Jason Day (Aus)
1820 Brian Harman, Abraham Ancer (Mex)
1830 Jim Furyk, Ian Poulter (Eng)
1840 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
Watch the Players Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports' dedicated channel - Sky Sports The Players. Live third round coverage begins on Saturday from 6pm.