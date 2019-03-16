Players Championship: Tee times for the third round at TPC Sawgrass

Ian Poulter is in contention at the Players Championship

Tee times for the third round of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.

USA unless stated; all times GMT

Starting at hole 1

1210 Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson

1220 Brian Gay, Adam Long

1230 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Chris Kirk

1240 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Brooks Koepka

1250 Jimmy Walker, Daniel Berger

1300 Branden Grace (Rsa), Jason Dufner

1310 Kelly Kraft, Richy Werenski

1320 Scott Piercy, Cameron Smith (Aus)

Smith posted a two-under 70 on Friday

1330 Corey Conners (Can), Matt Wallace (Eng)

1340 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Cheng-Tsung Pan (Tai)

1350 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Martin Trainer

1400 Patrick Rodgers, Nick Taylor (Can)

1410 Ollie Schniederjans, Seamus Power (Irl)

1420 Anirban Lahiri (Ind), Patton Kizzire

1430 Tyler Duncan, Denny McCarthy

1440 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Ryan Moore

1450 Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Rickie Fowler

1500 Tiger Woods, Kevin Na

Tiger Woods quadruple-bogeyed the 17th on Friday

1510 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Brandt Snedeker

1520 Gary Woodland, Andrew Landry

1530 Jason Kokrak, Scott Langley

1540 Joel Dahmen, Eddie Pepperell (Eng)

1550 Brice Garnett, Tom Hoge

1600 Michael Thompson, Justin Rose (Eng)

1610 Tony Finau, Lucas Bjerregaard (Den)

1620 Webb Simpson, Martin Kaymer (Ger)

1630 Sergio Garcia (Spa), Matt Kuchar

Garcia is a former champion at TPC Sawgrass

1640 Bryson DeChambeau, Billy Horschel

1650 Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Charles Howell III

1700 Bud Cauley, Sung Kang (Kor)

1710 Patrick Reed, Adam Scott (Aus)

1720 Russell Knox (Sco), Keegan Bradley

1730 Jon Rahm (Spa), Rory Sabbatini (Svk)

1740 Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Dustin Johnson

Johnson is in the group five off the lead

1750 Vaughn Taylor, JT Poston

1800 Keith Mitchell, Luke List

1810 Kevin Kisner, Jason Day (Aus)

1820 Brian Harman, Abraham Ancer (Mex)

1830 Jim Furyk, Ian Poulter (Eng)

Fleetwood is chasing a maiden PGA Tour title

1840 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

