Players Championship: Tee times for the final round at TPC Sawgrass

Ian Poulter is in the group on six under

Tee times for the final round of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.

USA unless stated; all times GMT

1150 Scott Langley

1155 Jimmy Walker, CT Pan (Tpe)

1204 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Brooks Koepka

Koepka is one of the players who can end the week as world No 1

1213 Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Bud Cauley

1222 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Jason Kokrak

1231 Branden Grace (Rsa), Cameron Smith (Aus)

1240 Charles Howell III, Chris Kirk

1249 Gary Woodland, Andrew Landry

1258 Martin Trainer, Seamus Power (Irl)

1307 Scott Piercy, Francesco Molinari (Ita)

1316 Sung Kang (Kor), Kelly Kraft

1325 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Sergio Garcia (Esp)

1335 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Brice Garnett

1345 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Tiger Woods

Woods posted a level-par 72 on Saturday

1355 Daniel Berger, Danny McCarthy

1405 Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson

1415 Billy Horschel, Luke List

1425 Matt Wallace (Eng), Michael Thompson

1435 Rory Sabbatini (Slv), Keith Mitchell

1445 Russell Knox (Sco), Matt Kuchar

1455 Richy Werenski, Nick Taylor (Can)

1505 Ian Poulter (Eng), Brian Gay

1515 Byeong Hun An (Kor), J.T Poston

1525 Lucas Bjerregaard (Den), Webb Simpson

1535 Ryan Moore, Tom Hoge

1545 Rickie Fowler, Corey Conners (Can)

1555 Vaughn Taylor, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1605 Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau

1615 Eddie Pepperell (Eng), Justin Rose (Eng)

1625 Kevin Kisner, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)

1635 Patrick Reed, Adam Scott (Aus)

1645 Jim Furyk, Joel Dahmen

1655 Dustin Johnson, Brian Harman

Johnson is in the group on 10 under

1705 Brandt Snedeker, Keegan Bradley

1715 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Ollie Schneiderjans

1725 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Jason Day (Aus)

1735 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Jon Rahm (Esp)

