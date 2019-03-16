Players Championship: Tee times for the final round at TPC Sawgrass
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 17/03/19 12:04am
Tee times for the final round of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.
USA unless stated; all times GMT
1150 Scott Langley
1155 Jimmy Walker, CT Pan (Tpe)
1204 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Brooks Koepka
1213 Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Bud Cauley
1222 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Jason Kokrak
1231 Branden Grace (Rsa), Cameron Smith (Aus)
1240 Charles Howell III, Chris Kirk
1249 Gary Woodland, Andrew Landry
1258 Martin Trainer, Seamus Power (Irl)
1307 Scott Piercy, Francesco Molinari (Ita)
1316 Sung Kang (Kor), Kelly Kraft
1325 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Sergio Garcia (Esp)
1335 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Brice Garnett
1345 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Tiger Woods
1355 Daniel Berger, Danny McCarthy
1405 Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson
1415 Billy Horschel, Luke List
1425 Matt Wallace (Eng), Michael Thompson
1435 Rory Sabbatini (Slv), Keith Mitchell
1445 Russell Knox (Sco), Matt Kuchar
1455 Richy Werenski, Nick Taylor (Can)
1505 Ian Poulter (Eng), Brian Gay
1515 Byeong Hun An (Kor), J.T Poston
1525 Lucas Bjerregaard (Den), Webb Simpson
1535 Ryan Moore, Tom Hoge
1545 Rickie Fowler, Corey Conners (Can)
1555 Vaughn Taylor, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
1605 Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau
1615 Eddie Pepperell (Eng), Justin Rose (Eng)
1625 Kevin Kisner, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)
1635 Patrick Reed, Adam Scott (Aus)
1645 Jim Furyk, Joel Dahmen
1655 Dustin Johnson, Brian Harman
1705 Brandt Snedeker, Keegan Bradley
1715 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Ollie Schneiderjans
1725 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Jason Day (Aus)
1735 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Jon Rahm (Esp)
