Golf News

News

The Masters: Second-round groups and tee times at Augusta National

Last Updated: 11/04/19 5:19pm

Groups and tee times for Friday's second round of the 2019 Masters at Augusta National.

All times BST. USA unless stated - (x) denotes amateur

1.30 Sandy Lyle (Sco), Michael Kim, Patton Kizzire

1.41 Trevor Immelman (Rsa), Martin Kaymer (Ger), Devon Bling (x)

1.52 Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink

Live from the Masters

April 12, 2019, 2:00pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

2.03 Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp), Kevin Na, Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)

2.14 Bernhard Langer (Ger), Matt Wallace (Eng), Alvaro Ortiz (Mex) (x)

2.25 Alex Noren (Swe), Keegan Bradley, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng)

2.36 Vijay Singh (Fij), Billy Horschel, Jovan Rebula (Rsa) (x)

2.47 Kevin Kisner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha), Shugo Imahira (Jpn)

The Masters latest news

Latest news ahead of the opening men's major of the year

2.58 Zach Johnson, Ian Poulter (Eng), Matt Kuchar

3.09 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Rafael Cabrera Bello (Esp), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

3.31 Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay, Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn)

3.42 Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day (Aus)

Justin Rose features in one of the marquee groups alongside Phil Mickelson and Justin Thomas in the first two rounds
Justin Rose features in one of the marquee groups alongside Phil Mickelson and Justin Thomas in the first two rounds

3.53 Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose (Eng), Justin Thomas

4.04 Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey (Eng), Brooks Koepka

4.15 Andrew Landry, Adam Long, Corey Conners (Can)

4.26 Ian Woosnam (Wal), Keith Mitchell, Kevin Tway

Live from the Masters

April 12, 2019, 4:30pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

4.37 Mike Weir (Can), Shane Lowry (Irl), Kevin O'Connell (x)

4.48 Angel Cabrera (Arg), Aaron Wise, Justin Harding (Rsa)

4.59 Danny Willett (Eng), Brandt Snedeker, Takumi Kanaya (Jpn) (x)

5.10 Fred Couples, Si Woo Kim (Kor), JB Holmes

5.32 Branden Grace (Rsa), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Lucas Bjerregaard (Den)

5.43 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Charles Howell III, Eddie Pepperell (Eng)

Find great courses near you with GOLFNOW

location

5.54 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Tony Finau, Henrik Stenson (Swe)

6.05 Adam Scott (Aus), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Kyle Stanley

6.16 Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland (Nor) (x)

6.27 Charley Hoffman, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Marc Leishman (Aus)

6.38 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland

Also See:

6.49 Tiger Woods, Haotong Li (Chn), Jon Rahm (Esp)

Find great courses near you with GOLFNOW

location

7.00 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Rickie Fowler, Cameron Smith (Aus)

Live from the Masters

April 12, 2019, 7:00pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

Trending

©2019 Sky UK