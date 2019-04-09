The Masters: Second-round groups and tee times at Augusta National
Last Updated: 11/04/19 5:19pm
Groups and tee times for Friday's second round of the 2019 Masters at Augusta National.
All times BST. USA unless stated - (x) denotes amateur
1.30 Sandy Lyle (Sco), Michael Kim, Patton Kizzire
1.41 Trevor Immelman (Rsa), Martin Kaymer (Ger), Devon Bling (x)
1.52 Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink
Live from the Masters
April 12, 2019, 2:00pm
Live on
2.03 Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp), Kevin Na, Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)
2.14 Bernhard Langer (Ger), Matt Wallace (Eng), Alvaro Ortiz (Mex) (x)
2.25 Alex Noren (Swe), Keegan Bradley, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng)
2.36 Vijay Singh (Fij), Billy Horschel, Jovan Rebula (Rsa) (x)
2.47 Kevin Kisner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha), Shugo Imahira (Jpn)
2.58 Zach Johnson, Ian Poulter (Eng), Matt Kuchar
3.09 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Rafael Cabrera Bello (Esp), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
3.31 Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay, Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn)
3.42 Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day (Aus)
3.53 Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose (Eng), Justin Thomas
4.04 Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey (Eng), Brooks Koepka
4.15 Andrew Landry, Adam Long, Corey Conners (Can)
4.26 Ian Woosnam (Wal), Keith Mitchell, Kevin Tway
Live from the Masters
April 12, 2019, 4:30pm
Live on
4.37 Mike Weir (Can), Shane Lowry (Irl), Kevin O'Connell (x)
4.48 Angel Cabrera (Arg), Aaron Wise, Justin Harding (Rsa)
4.59 Danny Willett (Eng), Brandt Snedeker, Takumi Kanaya (Jpn) (x)
5.10 Fred Couples, Si Woo Kim (Kor), JB Holmes
5.32 Branden Grace (Rsa), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Lucas Bjerregaard (Den)
5.43 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Charles Howell III, Eddie Pepperell (Eng)
Find great courses near you with GOLFNOW
5.54 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Tony Finau, Henrik Stenson (Swe)
6.05 Adam Scott (Aus), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Kyle Stanley
6.16 Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland (Nor) (x)
6.27 Charley Hoffman, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Marc Leishman (Aus)
6.38 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland
6.49 Tiger Woods, Haotong Li (Chn), Jon Rahm (Esp)
Find great courses near you with GOLFNOW
7.00 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Rickie Fowler, Cameron Smith (Aus)
Live from the Masters
April 12, 2019, 7:00pm
Live on