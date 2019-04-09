The Masters: Rory McIlroy plays with Rickie Fowler, Tiger Woods headlines Featured Groups

Rory McIlroy will play the first two rounds with Rickie Fowler

Rory McIlroy will begin his latest bid for an elusive Masters title alongside Rickie Fowler and Cameron Smith for the opening two rounds at Augusta National.

McIlroy's group will head to the first tee ready to hit at 4:15pm (BST) on Thursday, 11 minutes after four-time champion Tiger Woods begins his 22nd Masters campaign in the company of Jon Rahm, the man who beat him on the last day of the Ryder Cup, and Li Haotong.

Tiger Woods is out with Jon Rahm, who scored a famous victory over the 14-time major winner at the Ryder Cup

After Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player hit their ceremonial tee-shots to officially open the tournament, Andrew Landry will have the honour of striking the first blow of the 2019 Masters at 1:30pm, with Adam Long and last week's Texas Open champion Corey Conners also out in the first group.

The first high-profile group of note go out at 2:58pm, with 2017 winner Sergio Garcia playing alongside Ryder Cup team-mate Henrik Stenson and big-hitting American Tony Finau, while defending champion Patrick Reed starts two groups later with Webb Simpson and amateur Viktor Hovland.

Garcia's group will also lead off the Featured Group coverage (live via the red button on Sky Sports Golf) for the opening round, with Woods, Rahm and Haotong also being covered live from 4:04pm. The later starters headlining the second wave of live Featured Group coverage will be the threeballs involving Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth.

Jordan Spieth goes out with Paul Casey in Thursday's final group

The final three groups of the first round are also packed with star names, with world No 2 Dustin Johnson playing with Bryson DeChambeau and Jason Day before world No 1 Justin Rose heads to the tee along with Phil Mickelson and Justin Thomas.

The 29th and final match of day one start at 7pm, with 2015 winner and perennial Masters contender Jordan Spieth grouped with in-form Englishman Paul Casey and three-time major champion Brooks Koepka.

Thursday's live Featured Groups

2.58pm Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau, Henrik Stenson

4.04pm Tiger Woods, Haotong Li, Jon Rahm

6.38pm Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day (Aus)

7.00pm Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey (Eng), Brooks Koepka

Selected first round tee times (BST)

2.58pm Sergio Garcia (Esp), Tony Finau, Henrik Stenson (Swe)

3.53pm Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland

4.04pm Tiger Woods, Haotong Li (Chn), Jon Rahm (Esp)

4.15pm Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Rickie Fowler, Cameron Smith (Aus)

6.16pm Francesco Molinari (Ita), Rafael Cabrera Bello (Esp), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

6.38pm Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day (Aus)

6.49pm Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose (Eng), Justin Thomas

7.00pm Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey (Eng), Brooks Koepka