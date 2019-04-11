The Masters: Coverage of Amen Corner at Augusta National

Watch live coverage from Amen Corner Watch live coverage from Amen Corner

Augusta National’s Amen Corner is one of the most sacred places in golf, and the Masters will once again see the world’s best golfers tackle the famous stretch – and you can watch the action unfold here.

The 11th, 12th, and 13th holes provide a compelling challenge for the professionals and offer an extraordinary spectacle for fans worldwide, with live coverage from all four rounds on Sky Sports' red button.

The three-hole stretch begins with a 505-yard par four at the 11th, with the green guarded by a pond to the left and a bunker positioned strategically to the right centre.

The 12th, where Jordan Spieth saw his hopes a second consecutive green jacket vanish after a quadruple bogey in 2016, is a demanding 155-yard par three, and one of the most iconic holes in the sport.

With patrons watching from behind the tee, Rae's Creek proves a daunting sight for players as they struggle over club selection, in the varying winds.

The 510 yard par three 13th is a sweeping dogleg, and an accurate tee shot offers a chance to reach the raised green in two, but water in front and four bunkers behind are a threatening presence.

Streaming from Amen Corner is available from approximately 3.45pm UK time via the red button on Sky Sports Golf, the Sky Sports YouTube channel, or by clicking the video at the top of the page!

