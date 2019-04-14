The Masters 2019: Will Tiger Woods claim a fifth Augusta victory?

Tiger Woods is just two shots off the lead heading into the final round of the Masters, but will he claim a historic 15th major title on Sunday?

The former world No 1 went into the weekend a shot off the pace and posted a five-under 67 on Saturday, keeping him well-placed to challenge for a first major title since 2008.

Woods last reached the winner's circle in September, when he held of Rory McIlroy to win the season-ending Tour Championship, while the most recent of his four Augusta victories came in 2005.

The 43-year-old goes out in the final group at 2.20pm UK time on Sunday alongside Ryder Cup teammate Tony Finau and midway joint-leader Francesco Molinari, who fired a six-under 66 to move two ahead.

