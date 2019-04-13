The Masters: TV times for weather-affected final round at Augusta
Featured Groups from 12.30pm on the red button; Live coverage from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf
The opening men’s major of the year reaches its climax on Sunday, with extended coverage of the final round live on Sky Sports.
The threat of afternoon thunderstorms means the live action will get underway earlier than previously scheduled, with players going out in threeballs and off split tees from 12.30pm UK time.
Sky Sports will show full live coverage of the final round, with 'Live from the Masters' bringing you the latest build-up from 1pm ahead of full live global broadcast coverage getting underway at 2pm.
Early start for Masters Sunday
The Masters committee have been forced to make significant adjustments to Sunday's final-round tee times.
Viewers will be able to track the progress of players around Amen Corner throughout the final day from 12.40pm via the red button, with the first 80 minutes of coverage also available for free on the Sky Sports website and app.
Featured Group coverage will also be available from 12.40pm via the red button, while the Featured Holes feed will start at the same time and focus on the par-five 15th and par-three 16th.
Before all of the final-round action begins, David Howell and Tim Barter join Robert Lee for an extended review of Saturday's play in 'Masters Breakfast' from 9am.
Key times
9am-noon - Masters Breakfast LIVE
12.30pm - Featured Groups - Live on the Sky Sports red button
12.40pm - Amen Corner feed - Live for free on the Sky Sports website (until 2pm only) and the Sky Sports golf red button
12.40pm - Featured Holes (15th/16th) - Live on the Sky Sports Golf red button
1pm - Live from the Masters - Live on Sky Sports Golf
2pm - The Masters LIVE! - Live on Sky Sports Golf
Watch the final round of the Masters live on Sky Sports Golf!