The Masters: TV times for weather-affected final round at Augusta

Tiger Woods and Ian Poulter are in contention heading into the final round at Augusta

The opening men’s major of the year reaches its climax on Sunday, with extended coverage of the final round live on Sky Sports.

Find great courses near you with GOLFNOW location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

The threat of afternoon thunderstorms means the live action will get underway earlier than previously scheduled, with players going out in threeballs and off split tees from 12.30pm UK time.

Sky Sports will show full live coverage of the final round, with 'Live from the Masters' bringing you the latest build-up from 1pm ahead of full live global broadcast coverage getting underway at 2pm.

Viewers will be able to track the progress of players around Amen Corner throughout the final day from 12.40pm via the red button, with the first 80 minutes of coverage also available for free on the Sky Sports website and app.

Featured Group coverage will also be available from 12.40pm via the red button, while the Featured Holes feed will start at the same time and focus on the par-five 15th and par-three 16th.

Francesco Molinari tops the leaderboard heading into the final round

Before all of the final-round action begins, David Howell and Tim Barter join Robert Lee for an extended review of Saturday's play in 'Masters Breakfast' from 9am.

Key times

9am-noon - Masters Breakfast LIVE

Live: Masters Breakfast Live on

12.30pm - Featured Groups - Live on the Sky Sports red button

12.40pm - Amen Corner feed - Live for free on the Sky Sports website (until 2pm only) and the Sky Sports golf red button

12.40pm - Featured Holes (15th/16th) - Live on the Sky Sports Golf red button

Tony Finau was one of three players to card an eight-under 64 on Saturday

1pm - Live from the Masters - Live on Sky Sports Golf

2pm - The Masters LIVE! - Live on Sky Sports Golf

Watch the final round of the Masters live on Sky Sports Golf!