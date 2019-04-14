The Masters: Tiger Woods earns place in Sunday's final group

1:53 Tiger Woods reflects on his third-round 67 which put him in a strong position to challenge for the Green Jacket on the final day of the Masters. Tiger Woods reflects on his third-round 67 which put him in a strong position to challenge for the Green Jacket on the final day of the Masters.

Tiger Woods is relishing the prospect of playing in Sunday's final group at The Masters for the first time in 12 years as he stayed in contention with a 68 on day three.

Woods recovered from a mistake at the fifth with three straight birdies, and he picked up two more shots at each of the par-fives on the back-nine to close on 11 under par - two strokes behind 54-hole leader Francesco Molinari.

Woods goes into the final round just two off the lead

As with the second round, patience was a virtue for Woods as he managed to scramble crucial pars following the odd flirtation with the Augusta pines, while he also enjoyed a fortunate break at the 13th when his pulled tee shot cannoned off the timber and back into the first cut, from where he was able to make his fourth birdie of the day.

"I just did everything well and stayed patient, I let the round build," said Woods. "I drove it well and hit my irons well and I made some putts. I don't need to go after every single flag. Just put the ball in the correct spots so I can have gettable looks and gettable putts.

"And I was able to do that and I tried to keep the ball below the hole as best as I possibly could. I made sure that I had those type of looks, and if I gave myself those looks the way that I'm hitting my lines I'm going to be all right.

"It's been a while since I've been in contention here, but the last two majors counts for something. I've been in the mix with a chance to win major championships in the last two years, so that helps.

Woods has not played in Sunday's final group at the Masters since 2007

"It will be interesting to see if that wind comes up like it's forecast, 15, 20 miles an hour around this golf course is going to be testy. I've just got to stay committed, hit the proper shots and then hopefully we time it right."

Tournament officials had earlier announced that the final round tee times had been brought forward due to the threat of severe weather on Sunday afternoon, with the players going out in threeballs off a two-tee start.

Woods was again pleased with his patient approach at Augusta

"Usually, the reward is for playing hard and doing all the things correctly is that you get a nice little sleep in come Sunday," Woods added. "But that's not going to be the case. We've got to get up early and get after it.

"It's an early start tomorrow so I'll get the mind and body ready for tomorrow and get after it a little bit earlier than we're used to."

Final round coverage will now begin at 1pm (BST) on Sky Sports Golf, with full live coverage starting at 2pm.