The Masters: Tiger Woods earns place in Sunday's final group
Four-time Masters champion braced for early start as he lies two shots behind leader Francesco Molinari.
By Keith Jackson at Augusta National
Last Updated: 14/04/19 1:32am
Tiger Woods is relishing the prospect of playing in Sunday's final group at The Masters for the first time in 12 years as he stayed in contention with a 68 on day three.
Woods recovered from a mistake at the fifth with three straight birdies, and he picked up two more shots at each of the par-fives on the back-nine to close on 11 under par - two strokes behind 54-hole leader Francesco Molinari.
As with the second round, patience was a virtue for Woods as he managed to scramble crucial pars following the odd flirtation with the Augusta pines, while he also enjoyed a fortunate break at the 13th when his pulled tee shot cannoned off the timber and back into the first cut, from where he was able to make his fourth birdie of the day.
"I just did everything well and stayed patient, I let the round build," said Woods. "I drove it well and hit my irons well and I made some putts. I don't need to go after every single flag. Just put the ball in the correct spots so I can have gettable looks and gettable putts.
How do I watch the Masters?
When does TV coverage start for the final round of the Masters? Here all the key times you need to watch the action, live on Sky Sports.
"And I was able to do that and I tried to keep the ball below the hole as best as I possibly could. I made sure that I had those type of looks, and if I gave myself those looks the way that I'm hitting my lines I'm going to be all right.
"It's been a while since I've been in contention here, but the last two majors counts for something. I've been in the mix with a chance to win major championships in the last two years, so that helps.
"It will be interesting to see if that wind comes up like it's forecast, 15, 20 miles an hour around this golf course is going to be testy. I've just got to stay committed, hit the proper shots and then hopefully we time it right."
Tournament officials had earlier announced that the final round tee times had been brought forward due to the threat of severe weather on Sunday afternoon, with the players going out in threeballs off a two-tee start.
"Usually, the reward is for playing hard and doing all the things correctly is that you get a nice little sleep in come Sunday," Woods added. "But that's not going to be the case. We've got to get up early and get after it.
"It's an early start tomorrow so I'll get the mind and body ready for tomorrow and get after it a little bit earlier than we're used to."
Final round coverage will now begin at 1pm (BST) on Sky Sports Golf, with full live coverage starting at 2pm.
Find great courses near you with GOLFNOW