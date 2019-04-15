Paul McGinley lauds Tiger Woods' 'incredible' Masters win

1:17 Paul McGinley reacts to Tiger Woods' remarkable Masters win, saying the nature of the American's comeback transcends the sport Paul McGinley reacts to Tiger Woods' remarkable Masters win, saying the nature of the American's comeback transcends the sport

Paul McGinley says Tiger Woods’ Masters triumph is a story that transcends golf and a sporting comeback for the ages.

The American won his 15th major, his first for 11 years, and a fifth green jacket with a scintillating win at Augusta.

Former European Ryder Cup captain McGinley said the turnaround from Woods, who was ranked 1199th just 16 months ago, was incredible.

"It transcends golf, it's probably one of the biggest comebacks ever in sports history," McGinley told Sky Sports News. "It's quite incredible to come where he's come from.

"Aside from all the scandals that went on in his personal life, the fact that he's had back surgery, the fact that he had the chipping yips at one stage, the fact he had the putting yips at one stage, the fact that his game looked completely dishevelled, he looked dishevelled.

"To come all the way back and have such poise yesterday, to have such a strong game yesterday and to look like he never was away was quite extraordinary to see."

Woods last won at Augusta in 2005 but knows the course as well as anyone.

McGinley felt Woods' wonderful course management and versatility with hitting the ball from both right to left and left to right was crucial in securing his one-shot victory.

Tiger Woods pulled on his fifth green jacket at Augusta

And with Woods leading the way on approach shots strokes gained, McGinley explained how the American's ability to deal with sloping greens and crucial second shots ultimately gave him his fifth green jacket.

"He was the best iron player, he was the best approach player," said McGinley. "Yes he hit a couple of wayward drives and we have to say that everybody does.

"He got away with them, certainly lady luck was shining on him this week.

"But more than anything else, it was that versatility and that ability to move and control his iron shots that really won him the Masters."

Tiger Woods celebrates after winning the Masters

Woods' win saw him jump six places to sixth in the world rankings and conversation is already turning to the next major of 2019, the PGA Championship at Bethpage State Park.

"It would be a brave man to say he's not going to win another major," said McGinley. "I think it's game on again and he's going to try and pass the 18 that Jack Nicklaus has got."