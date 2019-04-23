Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Five key questions about team event

Sergio Garcia partners Tommy Fleetwood at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Team golf makes a rare appearance on the regular PGA Tour, at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, live on Sky Sports. We answer five key questions about the event...

How does the format work?

The 79 two-man teams feature in fourballs during the opening round, before switching to alternate shot for the following round.

The top 35 teams and ties progress to the weekend, where the teams revert to best ball for the third round and foursomes for Sunday's final round.

Should the tournament end in a tie after 72 holes, the formats will switch between the two different formats for each hole required for the sudden-death play-off.

Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy are defending champions

What is the prize?

The players in the winning team will both receive a two-year winner's exemption on the PGA Tour and will be eligible to play in events such as the Sentry Tournament of Champions and The Players.

FedExCup points and prize money will be awarded to teams making the cut, with each team member receiving an equal share for their final position.

Each player in the winning team will earn 400 FedExCup points and $1,051,200 prize money, with the rest of the $7,300,000 purse awarded to teams based on combining every two positions from the distribution table for a standard PGA Tour event.

Which players are involved?

World No 3 Brooks Koepka is the highest-ranked player in action, with the three-time major champion playing alongside younger brother Chase Koepka.

The Koepka brothers also played together at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Europe's all-time points scorer Sergio Garcia pairs up with Ryder Cup team-mate Tommy Fleetwood, while Ian Poulter partners Sam Horsfield and Jon Rahm teams up with Ryan Palmer.

Jason Day and Adam Scott make up an all-Australian pair and Patrick Reed is with Patrick Cantlay, with Graeme McDowell stepping in for Justin Rose to partner Henrik Stenson.

Who has previously impressed?

The competition only switched to a team event in 2017, making it the first official PGA Tour team tournament since the 1981 Walt Disney World National Team Championship.

Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith were the first team winners, after beating Scott Brown and Kevin Kisner in a play-off at TPC Louisiana two years' ago.

Smith's win was his maiden PGA Tour title

Billy Horschel returns as defending champion alongside 2018 partner Scott Piercy, having also won the event in 2013 when it was strokeplay contest.

When is the tournament on Sky Sports?

Sky Sports will show nearly 30 hours of live coverage from across the four tournament days, with Featured Group action beginning from 1.30pm on Thursday and 2pm on Friday.

Full coverage begins from 8.30pm for the first two, with the weekend action beginning from 6pm and showing five hours of live coverage from each of the final two rounds.

Watch the Zurich Classic of New Orleans throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins with Featured Groups on Thursday from 1.30pm on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.