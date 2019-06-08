Thailand beat England in dramatic nearest-the-pin play-off to win the GolfSixes

Thongchai Jaidee and Phachara Khongwatmai of Thailand celebrate victory at the GolfSixes

Thailand beat England in a dramatic nearest-the-pin play-off to win the GolfSixes in Portugal.

Thongchai Jaidee and Phachara Khongwatmai saw off English duo Tom Lewis and Paul Waring in the final, after dumping out defending champions Ireland as Jaidee made a hole-in-one on the final hole in the group stages,

After a 3-1 win over Scotland in the quarter-finals and a 1-0 victory against Spain in the last four, Thailand were left to face English pair Lewis and Waring - who had defeated Sweden and Italy in the knockout stages after winning their group.

England's Tom Lewis congratulates Thailand's Thongchai Jaidee

Thailand took the first hole after Waring flew England's second over the green for a bogey, but it was 1-1 after the third as Lewis put his tee shot on the par three to tap-in range.

Jaidee had to produce a clutch putt for par on the fifth and Thailand were given a reprieve as Lewis missed a five-foot putt to win it on the last.

Phachara Khongwatmai and Thongchai Jaidee in action at the GolfSixes

Lewis had another chance to end it from seven feet on the first play-off hole but missed again to send the final to the nearest-the-pin shootout, where Khongwatmai hit a beautiful shot to inside six feet for the win.

"I'm lucky today," Jaidee told europeantour.com. "We played well today but I think the teamwork was very important. I'm very happy to win again."

Lewis added: "I'm gutted, I'm genuinely gutted. We've come a long way and we played so many good matches, but we slipped up a little bit in the beginning a couple of times and that handed them a little bit of confidence. We did well to make it to the play-off and unfortunately didn't make the putts."