BMW Championship: Tee times for second round at Medinah
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 14/08/19 5:34pm
Tee times for the second round of the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club in Illinois.
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland
USA unless stated; all times BST
Starting at hole 1
1515 Jason Day (Aus), Ryan Moore, Adam Hadwin (Can)
FedExCup: State of play
A look at who is still in the running to win the FedExCup ahead of the BMW Championship.
1526 Kevin Tway, Lucas Glover, Sung Kang (Kor)
1537 Cheng-Tsung Pan (Tai), Tiger Woods, Billy Horschel
1548 Jason Kokrak, Ryan Palmer, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
Live PGA Tour Golf
August 15, 2019, 8:00pm
Live on
1559 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Harold Varner III, Andrew Putnam
1610 Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
1621 Rickie Fowler, Marc Leishman (Aus), Chez Reavie
1637 Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Justin Rose (Eng)
1648 Matt Kuchar, Jon Rahm (Spa), Patrick Cantlay
1659 Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Troy Merritt, Byeong-Hun An (Kor)
1710 Adam Long, Keegan Bradley, Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa)
Win inside the ropes with Rory McIlroy
Sky Sports and GOLFPASS are offering you and a guest the chance to win an exclusive VIP experience with Rory McIlroy at the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am.
1721 J.B. Holmes, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Nate Lashley
1732 Keith Mitchell, Phil Mickelson, Jim Furyk
1743 Ian Poulter (Eng), Jordan Spieth, Rory Sabbatini (Svk)
1754 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Scott Piercy, JT Poston
1810 Sungjae Im (Kor), Shane Lowry (Irl), Corey Conners (Can)
1821 Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau, Kevin Kisner
Live PGA Tour Golf
August 16, 2019, 8:00pm
Live on
1832 Paul Casey (Eng), Adam Scott (Aus), Justin Thomas
1843 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland
1854 Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
1905 Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Champ
1916 Joel Dahmen, Vaughn Taylor, Graeme McDowell (NIrl)
1927 Wyndham Clark, Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)
Watch the BMW Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Friday with Featured Groups from 3pm via the red button on Sky Sports Golf.