BMW Championship: Tee times for third round at Medinah

Tee times for the third round of the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club in Illinois.

USA unless stated; all times BST

Starting at hole 1

1325 Shane Lowry (Irl)

1330 Harold Varner III, Keith Mitchell

1340 Nate Lashley, Francesco Molinari (Ita)

1350 Billy Horschel, Troy Merritt

1400 Gary Woodland, Vaughn Taylor

1410 Keegan Bradley, Phil Mickelson

1420 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Marc Leishman (Aus)

1430 Bryson DeChambeau, Wyndham Clark

DeChambeau started the week 20th in the FedExCup standings

1440 J.T Poston, Sungjae Im (Kor)

1450 Webb Simpson, Adam Long

1500 Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson

1510 Graeme McDowell (NIrl), Sung Kang (Kor)

1520 Rafa Cabrera Bello (Esp), Jordan Spieth

1530 Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Byeong Hun An (Kor)

1540 Justin Rose (Eng), Matt Kuchar

Rose is looking become the first player to win the FedExCup in successive years

1550 Collin Morikawa, Jason Day (Aus)

1600 Paul Casey (Eng), Abraham Ancer (Mex)

1610 Ian Poulter (Eng), Scott Piercy

1620 Andrew Putnam, JB Holmes

1630 Ryan Moore, Ryan Palmer

1640 Cameron Champ, Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

1650 Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed

Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed are the leading two players in the FedExCup standings

1700 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Charles Howell III

1710 Jim Furyk, Adam Scott (Aus)

1720 C.T Pan (Tpe), Jason Kokrak

1730 Max Homa, Joel Dahmen

1740 Jon Rahm (Esp), Si Woo Kim (Kor)

1750 Brandt Snedeker, Rickie Fowler

1800 Kevin Kisner, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

McIlroy carded a five-under 67 on Friday to get to eight under

1810 Kevin Tway, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1820 Corey Conners (Can), Xander Schauffele

1830 Chez Reavie, Rory Sabbatini (Slo)

1840 Adam Hadwin (Can), Lucas Glover

1850 Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

1900 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Patrick Cantlay

