BMW Championship: Tee times for third round at Medinah
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 17/08/19 1:14am
Tee times for the third round of the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club in Illinois.
USA unless stated; all times BST
Starting at hole 1
1325 Shane Lowry (Irl)
1330 Harold Varner III, Keith Mitchell
1340 Nate Lashley, Francesco Molinari (Ita)
1350 Billy Horschel, Troy Merritt
1400 Gary Woodland, Vaughn Taylor
1410 Keegan Bradley, Phil Mickelson
1420 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Marc Leishman (Aus)
1430 Bryson DeChambeau, Wyndham Clark
1440 J.T Poston, Sungjae Im (Kor)
1450 Webb Simpson, Adam Long
1500 Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson
1510 Graeme McDowell (NIrl), Sung Kang (Kor)
1520 Rafa Cabrera Bello (Esp), Jordan Spieth
1530 Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Byeong Hun An (Kor)
1540 Justin Rose (Eng), Matt Kuchar
1550 Collin Morikawa, Jason Day (Aus)
1600 Paul Casey (Eng), Abraham Ancer (Mex)
1610 Ian Poulter (Eng), Scott Piercy
1620 Andrew Putnam, JB Holmes
1630 Ryan Moore, Ryan Palmer
1640 Cameron Champ, Joaquin Niemann (Chi)
1650 Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed
1700 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Charles Howell III
1710 Jim Furyk, Adam Scott (Aus)
1720 C.T Pan (Tpe), Jason Kokrak
1730 Max Homa, Joel Dahmen
1740 Jon Rahm (Esp), Si Woo Kim (Kor)
1750 Brandt Snedeker, Rickie Fowler
1800 Kevin Kisner, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
1810 Kevin Tway, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
1820 Corey Conners (Can), Xander Schauffele
1830 Chez Reavie, Rory Sabbatini (Slo)
1840 Adam Hadwin (Can), Lucas Glover
1850 Tony Finau, Justin Thomas
1900 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Patrick Cantlay
