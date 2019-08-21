Tour Championship: Tee times for opening round at East Lake
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 21/08/19 1:56pm
Tee times for the opening round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
USA unless stated; all times BST
Starting at hole 1
1645 Lucas Glover, Jason Kokrak
1655 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Charles Howell III
1705 Chez Reavie, Bryson DeChambeau
1715 Corey Conners (Can), Sungjae Im (Kor)
1725 Marc Leishman (Aus), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
1735 Rickie Fowler, Kevin Kisner
1745 Justin Rose (Eng), Brandt Snedeker
1755 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Paul Casey (Eng)
1805 Adam Scott (Aus), Dustin Johnson
1815 Gary Woodland, Tony Finau
1825 Webb Simpson, Abraham Ancer (Mex)
1835 Matt Kuchar, Xander Schauffele
1845 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Jon Rahm (Esp)
1855 Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed
1905 Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay
