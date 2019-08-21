Tour Championship: Tee times for opening round at East Lake

Golf News

Rory McIlroy will play alongside Jon Rahm during the opening round in Atlanta
Tee times for the opening round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

USA unless stated; all times BST

Starting at hole 1

1645 Lucas Glover, Jason Kokrak

1655 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Charles Howell III

1705 Chez Reavie, Bryson DeChambeau

1715 Corey Conners (Can), Sungjae Im (Kor)

1725 Marc Leishman (Aus), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1735 Rickie Fowler, Kevin Kisner

1745 Justin Rose (Eng), Brandt Snedeker

Justin Rose can become the first man to win the FedExCup in successive seasons
1755 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Paul Casey (Eng)

1805 Adam Scott (Aus), Dustin Johnson

1815 Gary Woodland, Tony Finau

1825 Webb Simpson, Abraham Ancer (Mex)

1835 Matt Kuchar, Xander Schauffele

Kuchar topped the standings earlier in the season
1845 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Jon Rahm (Esp)

1855 Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed

1905 Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay

