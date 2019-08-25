Billy Foster gives forthright advice to Matt Fitzpatrick in Sweden

1:59 Veteran caddie Billy Foster gives his forthright advice to Matt Fitzpatrick as they assessed a tricky situation on the eighth on the final day of the Scandinavian Invitation. Veteran caddie Billy Foster gives his forthright advice to Matt Fitzpatrick as they assessed a tricky situation on the eighth on the final day of the Scandinavian Invitation.

When you ask veteran caddie Billy Foster for his opinion, you are almost certain to get a no-nonsense reply as Matt Fitzpatrick found out on the final day of the Scandinavian Invitation.

Fitzpatrick spent the final round battling for the lead with eventual champion Erik Van Rooyen, but there was a long hold-up on the long eighth when the young Englishman pulled his second into a tricky lie close to a bush.

After assessing the situation and calling for a rules official, Fitzpatrick argued that he could be entitled to a free drop as his ball appeared to have come to rest on the edge of an animal burrow.

Foster has been on Fitzpatrick's bag since November

But the official was unconvinced that Fitzpatrick had a legitimate chance to get his third shot near the pin, and Fitzpatrick then turned to Foster for his opinion on the matter.

Foster, who has worked with Fitzpatrick since parting company with Lee Westwood late last year, initially joked that they should "flip a coin" to decide the outcome before persuading his fellow Yorkshireman to just "play it".

Wary of the nearby cameras picking up every detail of the conversation, Foster quipped: "Everyone watching at home will say you're cheating. Get on with it!"

Fitzpatrick heeded the advice of one of the most well-travelled caddies on the European Tour and managed to stab his ball clear of the hazard before doing well to hole from 10 feet to salvage a par-five, although he would go on to finish a shot behind Van Rooyen.

Watch the video above to see great interaction between player and caddie in Sweden, and analysis from James Heath in the studio ...