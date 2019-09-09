Solheim Moments: Lexi Thompson vs Anna Nordqvist the best ever?

Lexi Thompson and Anna Nordqvist will get another chance to do battle this month at the Solheim Cup, two years on from producing one of the most memorable contests in the tournament’s history.

Team USA arrive at Gleneagles as two-time defending champions after following their 2015 success with a 16.5-11.5 triumph in Iowa in 2017, where Thompson and Nordqvist's singles match lit up the final round.

Europe's leading player taking on the world No 2 lived up to pre-match expectations as the opening game of the day, with the duo going on to share the spoils in a thrilling encounter.

Thompson struggled on the greens as Nordqvist birdied her opening four holes to race four ahead, with American captain Juli Inkster coming out on the course to try and offer some support.

Inkster has captained Team USA to victory in the two most recent Solheim Cups

The lead remained four at the turn after Thompson's two-putt birdie at the fifth was cancelled out by a concession at the ninth, only for her to kickstart her fightback by following a birdie at the 10th with a hole-out eagle at the next.

Thompson left a tap-in birdie at the 13th and matched Nordqvist's two at the par-three next, before nailing a 20-foot eagle at the 15th and picking up another shot at the next to move back ahead.

Neither player was able to pick up a shot at the par-three 17th to leave Thompson heading into the last with a one-hole lead, only for Nordqvist to fire her approach to five feet and knock in the birdie to grab a share of the spoils.

Click on the video above to relive Thompson and Nordqvist's epic contest!