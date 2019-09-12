Solheim Cup 2019: Will Team Europe or Team USA win at Gleneagles?

1:02 Can Europe prevent a hat-trick of victories for Team USA at Gleneagles? Watch the Solheim Cup live on Sky Sports. Can Europe prevent a hat-trick of victories for Team USA at Gleneagles? Watch the Solheim Cup live on Sky Sports.

Team Europe and Team USA go head to head once again this week at the Solheim Cup, but which side will end up taking home the trophy at Gleneagles?

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Europe have lost the past two editions of the biennial contest, having followed a 14.5-13.5 loss on home soil in 2015 with a 16.5-11.5 defeat in Iowa two years ago, although they have won on both occasions the tournament has been held in Scotland.

Catriona Matthew's side are the underdogs with the bookies once again, but have arguably their strongest-ever team at their disposal, with only three rookies in the line-up as well as half of the players who featured in Europe's record-breaking victory in 2013.

Can Team Europe return to winning ways on home soil in 2019?

Matthew secured the winning half-point for Europe in that 18-10 triumph, but can the Scot - Europe's third all-time leading points scorer - skipper the hosts back to winning ways?

USA have the better team in terms of world ranking and are led by Juli Inkster, who can become the first person to captain three winning Solheim Cup teams, while Europe are bidding to win the event for just the sixth time since the tournament was introduced.

Live Solheim Cup Golf Live on

Which team will win the Solheim Cup? Cast your vote below!