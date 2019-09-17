BMW PGA Championship 2019: Ways to watch live on Sky Sports

1:15 The European Tour season ramps up in the coming weeks, with plenty of high-profile tournaments on the Race to Dubai all live on Sky Sports Golf The European Tour season ramps up in the coming weeks, with plenty of high-profile tournaments on the Race to Dubai all live on Sky Sports Golf

Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose headline a star-studded field at the BMW PGA Championship, with extended coverage from Wentworth live on Sky Sports.

The Rolex Series event has a new place in the European Tour schedule, switching from May to its new September date, with the tournament also marking the start of the race to qualify for Europe's 2020 Ryder Cup team.

Defending champion Francesco Molinari and former Masters champion Patrick Reed also feature, with Champion Golfer of the Year Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Paul Casey, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson among the other notable names in action.

Molinari claimed a two-shot victory over McIlroy in 2018

Nearly 30 hours of live golf from across the four days will be shown live on Sky Sports Golf, while Sky Sports News will bring you regular highlights, interviews and reaction.

Live coverage begins with an On the Range show on Wednesday afternoon at 4pm and features action from the celebrity-filled Pro-Am, where Niall Horan and Joe Root are due to take part.

Horan has played in three of the last four Pro-Ams at Wentworth

Ten of Europe's most recent Ryder Cup team are in action this week, with eight hours of live coverage from each of the first two tournament days and the action getting underway from midday over the weekend.

There will also be news, interviews, highlights and leaderboard scores throughout the week on the SkySports.com website and mobile apps, while a dedicated blog will offer live text commentary.

