BMW PGA Championship 2019: Ways to watch live on Sky Sports
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 17/09/19 8:23am
Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose headline a star-studded field at the BMW PGA Championship, with extended coverage from Wentworth live on Sky Sports.
The Rolex Series event has a new place in the European Tour schedule, switching from May to its new September date, with the tournament also marking the start of the race to qualify for Europe's 2020 Ryder Cup team.
Defending champion Francesco Molinari and former Masters champion Patrick Reed also feature, with Champion Golfer of the Year Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Paul Casey, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson among the other notable names in action.
Nearly 30 hours of live golf from across the four days will be shown live on Sky Sports Golf, while Sky Sports News will bring you regular highlights, interviews and reaction.
Live coverage begins with an On the Range show on Wednesday afternoon at 4pm and features action from the celebrity-filled Pro-Am, where Niall Horan and Joe Root are due to take part.
Ten of Europe's most recent Ryder Cup team are in action this week, with eight hours of live coverage from each of the first two tournament days and the action getting underway from midday over the weekend.
There will also be news, interviews, highlights and leaderboard scores throughout the week on the SkySports.com website and mobile apps, while a dedicated blog will offer live text commentary.
TV times (all on Sky Sports Golf)
Live on the Range: BMW PGA Championship
September 18, 2019, 4:00pm
Live on
Wednesday - 4pm to 5.30pm - On the Range show
Thursday - 9am to 6pm - Opening round LIVE
Live European Tour Golf
September 19, 2019, 10:00am
Live on
Friday - 10am to 6pm - Second round LIVE
Saturday - Midday to 5.30pm - Third round LIVE
Sunday - Midday to 6pm - Third round LIVE
Watch the BMW PGA Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Wednesday from 3pm on Sky Sports Golf.