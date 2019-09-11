Solheim Cup podcast: Anne Van Dam, Suzann Pettersen among guests

Listen or subscribe on:

Suzann Pettersen and Anne Van Dam are among a host of players to feature in a special edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast, live from the Solheim Cup.

The European stars join Josh Antmann ahead of this year's contest at Gleneagles, where Catriona Matthew's side are looking to avoid a third straight defeat.

Can Team Europe return to winning ways at the Solheim Cup?

The pair discuss the atmosphere within the European team and the possibility of first-tee nerves in front of packed crowds in Scotland this week, while Pettersen shares details of her favourite Solheim Cup memory from her previous eight appearances.

From the American camp, Solheim Cup rookies Megan Khang and Annie Park look ahead to their maiden appearances for Team USA and share their expectations for the week ahead.

The American pair share their past experiences in team events and reveal more details about their preferences away from the golf course, plus give their verdict on how British chocolate compares to their usual choices!