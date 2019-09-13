The Greenbrier: Sungjae Im starts PGA Tour season with hole-in-one
By Ali Stafford
Last Updated: 13/09/19 6:52am
Sungjae Im made the ideal start to the new PGA Tour season by firing the first hole-in-one of the new campaign during the opening round of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.
The PGA Tour Rookie of the Year nailed his tee shot at the par-three 15th on his way to an opening-round 66 in West Virginia, leaving him four strokes back from early pacesetter Robby Shelton.
Im was one over after eight holes at West Sulphur Springs but followed back-to-back birdies around the turn by rolling in from four feet at the par-five 12th, only to take two attempts out of a bunker on his way to a bogey at the next.
The Korean made his rise up the leaderboard by holing out from 233 yards for his ace at the 15th, seeing his tee shot pitch 10 feet from the pin and roll into the cup, before finishing with a 15-foot birdie at the par-three last.
Shelton holds a two-shot advantage after mixing nine birdies with a sole blemish on his way to an eight-under 62, with defending champion Kevin Na and Scott Harrington - who is making his debut as a PGA Tour member at the age of 38 - part of the chasing pack.
Lanto Griffin, Mark Hubbard and Zack Sucher complete the quintet on six under, with former PGA Champion Jimmy Walker part of the group three off the pace and Scotland's Martin Laird alongside Im on four under.
Tom Lewis, who secured his PGA Tour card with victory at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, birdied the opening three holes of his first-round 68 to join Bryson DeChambeau and Ireland's Seamus Power in a share of 53rd place.
