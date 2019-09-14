Solheim Cup: Intriguing draw for the final day singles at Gleneagles

Georgia Hall faces Lexi Thompson in match three

Unbeaten Georgia Hall will take on world No 3 Lexi Thompson in the standout clash of Sunday's singles draw at the Solheim Cup.

Carlota Ciganda will lead Europe off against Team USA's Danielle Kang at 11.40am as European captain Catriona Matthew hopes for a repeat of the 2011 contest in Ireland, when the scores were again tied at 8-8 after two days before Europe stormed to a 15-13 victory.

Carlota Ciganda leads off for Europe

Caroline Hedwall did not feature at all on Saturday after her one appearance resulted in a crushing 7&5 defeat alongside Anna Nordvist against Ally McDonald and Angel Yin in Friday's fourballs, but the Swede will attempt to put some early blue on the board when she takes on the unbeaten Nelly Korda in match two.

The atmosphere will then ramp up ahead of the third match, with Hall looking to complete a perfect four wins out of four against Thompson, who has yet to record a victory in three matches so far this week.

Charley Hull, rested for Saturday's fourballs, strengthens the middle of Matthew's line-up as the English ace takes on American rookie Meghan Khang, with Swedish stalwart Nordqvist anchoring the side in the final match against Morgan Pressel.

Europe did well to gain a win and a half from Saturday's fourballs matches having trailed in all four midway through the afternoon, and Matthew remains confident of preventing a hat-trick of USA victories.

Charley Hull goes out in the middle order

"I think as a captain you always hope for more, you always want to be going into the singles ahead," said the Scot. "I'd rather be ahead than behind, but tied is good. And we're probably happier tonight than we were last night, so I think that bodes well for tomorrow.

"I think the weather is going to be a bit nicer tomorrow, which will be good. But I think we've got a good chance. The first two days you can tell there's not too much to pick between the two teams, so we're going in with a lot of confidence that we can do it tomorrow.

Catriona Matthew is hoping for a repeat of 2011

"Sunday is just going to come down to probably the odd shot, the odd putts, just to get momentum going one way or the other, and I think it's going to be pretty tight again, just like the first two days. You can see the momentum changes sometimes on the leaderboard. I think it will be a small thing that can change it one way or the other."

Sunday's singles draw:

1140 Carlota Ciganda vs Danielle Kang

1152 Caroline Hedwall vs Nelly Korda

1204 Georgia Hall vs Lexi Thompson

1216 Celine Boutier vs Annie Park

1228 Azahara Munoz vs Angel Yin

1240 Charley Hull vs Megan Khang

1252 Anne van Dam vs Lizette Salas

1304 Caroline Masson vs Jessica Korda

1316 Jodi Ewart Shadoff vs Brittany Altomare

1328 Suzann Pettersen vs Marina Alex

1340 Bronte Law vs Ally McDonald

1352 Anna Nordqvist vs Morgan Pressel