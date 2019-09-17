BMW PGA Championship: Tee times for opening round at Wentworth
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 17/09/19 5:13pm
Tee times for Thursday's opening round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, the fourth Rolex Event of the European Tour season.
Gbr & Irl unless stated
Starting at hole 1
0700 Steven Brown, Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Scott Jamieson
0710 Tapio Pulkkanen (Fin), Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Esp), Soren Kjeldsen (Den)
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland
0720 Richard McEvoy, S.S.P Chawrasia (Ind), Romain Wattel (Fra)
0730 Oliver Fisher, James Morrison, Alvaro Quiros (Esp)
0740 Renato Paratore (Ita), Alexander Levy (Fra), Mikko Korhonen (Fin)
0750 Wade Ormsby (Aus), Edoardo Molinari (Ita), Paul Waring
0800 Jordan Smith, Tom Lewis, Andrea Pavan (Ita)
0810 David Howell, Stephen Gallacher, Scott Hend (Aus)
0820 Robert Macintyre, Branden Grace (Rsa), Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa)
0835 Padraig Harrington, Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra), Viktor Hovland (Nor)
0845 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Esp), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)
0855 Rory McIlroy, Francesco Molinari (Ita), Shane Lowry
0905 Tommy Fleetwood, Eddie Pepperell, Matt Wallace
0915 Haotong Li (Chn), Luke Donald, Justin Harding (Rsa)
0925 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Andy Sullivan, Jorge Campillo (Esp)
0935 Thongchai Jaidee (Tha), Miguel Angel Jimenez (Esp), Jose-Maria Olazabal (Esp)
0945 Richard Sterne (Rsa), Nacho Elvira (Esp), Romain Langasque (Fra)
Live European Tour Golf
September 19, 2019, 10:30am
Live on
0955 Robert Karlsson (Swe), Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Benjamin Hebert (Fra)
1010 Hideto Tanihara (Jpn), Dean Burmester (Rsa), David Law
1020 Gavin Green (Mal), Jason Scrivener (Aus), David Dixon
1030 Justin Walters (Rsa), Nino Bertasio (Ita), Matthew Cort
1040 Ricardo Gouveia (Por), Yusaku Miyazato (Jpn), Haydn Porteous (Rsa)
1050 Darren Fichardt (Rsa), Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel), Ashley Chesters
1100 David Drysdale, Lucas Herbert (Aus), Matthias Schwab (Aut)
1110 Richie Ramsay, Andres Romero (Arg), Sebastian Soderberg (Swe)
1120 Jeunghun Wang (Kor), Thomas Aiken (Rsa), Aaron Rai
1130 Shubhankar Sharma (Ind), Ashun Wu (Chn), Kurt Kitayama (USA)
1145 Julian Suri (USA), Sam Horsfield, Pablo Larrazabal (Esp)
1155 Ross Fisher, Matthew Southgate, Marcus Kinhult (Swe)
1205 Ryan Fox (Nzl), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Andrew Putnam (USA)
1215 Russell Knox, Trevor Immelman (Rsa), Ernie Els (Rsa)
1225 Alex Noren (Swe), Martin Kaymer (Ger), Lucas Bjerregaard (Den)
1235 Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel (USA), Matthew Fitzpatrick
1245 Justin Rose, Patrick Reed (USA), Jon Rahm (Esp)
1255 Tony Finau (USA), Paul Casey, Ian Poulter
1305 Thomas Bjorn (Den), Danny Willett, Lee Westwood
1320 Brandon Stone (Rsa), Chris Wood, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha)
1330 Joakim Lagergren (Swe), Chris Paisley, Fabrizio Zanotti (Par)
1340 Paul Dunne, Alexander Bjork (Swe), Joost Luiten (Ned)
Live on the Range: BMW PGA Championship
September 18, 2019, 4:00pm
Live on
1350 Adrian Otaegui (Esp), Andrew Johnston, George Coetzee (Rsa)
1400 Lee Slattery, Thomas Detry (Bel), David Lipsky (USA)
1410 Jens Dantorp (Swe), Robert Rock, Robert Coles
1420 Julien Guerrier (Fra), Raphael Jacquelin (Fra), Paul O'Hara
1430 Jacques Kruyswijk (Rsa), Bradley Dredge, Maximilian Kieffer (Ger)
Watch the BMW PGA Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday from 9am on Sky Sports Golf and 10.30am on Sky Sports Main Event.