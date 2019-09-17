BMW PGA Championship: Tee times for opening round at Wentworth

The European Tour's Race to Dubai season ramps up in the coming weeks, starting with the BMW PGA Championship

Tee times for Thursday's opening round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, the fourth Rolex Event of the European Tour season.

Gbr & Irl unless stated

Starting at hole 1

0700 Steven Brown, Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Scott Jamieson

0710 Tapio Pulkkanen (Fin), Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Esp), Soren Kjeldsen (Den)

0720 Richard McEvoy, S.S.P Chawrasia (Ind), Romain Wattel (Fra)

0730 Oliver Fisher, James Morrison, Alvaro Quiros (Esp)

0740 Renato Paratore (Ita), Alexander Levy (Fra), Mikko Korhonen (Fin)

0750 Wade Ormsby (Aus), Edoardo Molinari (Ita), Paul Waring

0800 Jordan Smith, Tom Lewis, Andrea Pavan (Ita)

0810 David Howell, Stephen Gallacher, Scott Hend (Aus)

0820 Robert Macintyre, Branden Grace (Rsa), Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa)

0835 Padraig Harrington, Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra), Viktor Hovland (Nor)

0845 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Esp), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

0855 Rory McIlroy, Francesco Molinari (Ita), Shane Lowry

McIlroy and Molinari played together during the final round in 2018

0905 Tommy Fleetwood, Eddie Pepperell, Matt Wallace

0915 Haotong Li (Chn), Luke Donald, Justin Harding (Rsa)

0925 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Andy Sullivan, Jorge Campillo (Esp)

0935 Thongchai Jaidee (Tha), Miguel Angel Jimenez (Esp), Jose-Maria Olazabal (Esp)

0945 Richard Sterne (Rsa), Nacho Elvira (Esp), Romain Langasque (Fra)

0955 Robert Karlsson (Swe), Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Benjamin Hebert (Fra)

1010 Hideto Tanihara (Jpn), Dean Burmester (Rsa), David Law

1020 Gavin Green (Mal), Jason Scrivener (Aus), David Dixon

1030 Justin Walters (Rsa), Nino Bertasio (Ita), Matthew Cort

1040 Ricardo Gouveia (Por), Yusaku Miyazato (Jpn), Haydn Porteous (Rsa)

1050 Darren Fichardt (Rsa), Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel), Ashley Chesters

1100 David Drysdale, Lucas Herbert (Aus), Matthias Schwab (Aut)

1110 Richie Ramsay, Andres Romero (Arg), Sebastian Soderberg (Swe)

1120 Jeunghun Wang (Kor), Thomas Aiken (Rsa), Aaron Rai

1130 Shubhankar Sharma (Ind), Ashun Wu (Chn), Kurt Kitayama (USA)

1145 Julian Suri (USA), Sam Horsfield, Pablo Larrazabal (Esp)

1155 Ross Fisher, Matthew Southgate, Marcus Kinhult (Swe)

Ross Fisher is looking for his first European Tour win since 2014

1205 Ryan Fox (Nzl), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Andrew Putnam (USA)

1215 Russell Knox, Trevor Immelman (Rsa), Ernie Els (Rsa)

1225 Alex Noren (Swe), Martin Kaymer (Ger), Lucas Bjerregaard (Den)

1235 Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel (USA), Matthew Fitzpatrick

1245 Justin Rose, Patrick Reed (USA), Jon Rahm (Esp)

Jon Rahm won earlier in the season at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

1255 Tony Finau (USA), Paul Casey, Ian Poulter

1305 Thomas Bjorn (Den), Danny Willett, Lee Westwood

1320 Brandon Stone (Rsa), Chris Wood, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha)

1330 Joakim Lagergren (Swe), Chris Paisley, Fabrizio Zanotti (Par)

1340 Paul Dunne, Alexander Bjork (Swe), Joost Luiten (Ned)

1350 Adrian Otaegui (Esp), Andrew Johnston, George Coetzee (Rsa)

1400 Lee Slattery, Thomas Detry (Bel), David Lipsky (USA)

1410 Jens Dantorp (Swe), Robert Rock, Robert Coles

1420 Julien Guerrier (Fra), Raphael Jacquelin (Fra), Paul O'Hara

1430 Jacques Kruyswijk (Rsa), Bradley Dredge, Maximilian Kieffer (Ger)

