Ladies European Tour: Meghan MacLaren one off Indian Open lead

Meghan MacLaren remains in the hunt for her third Ladies European Tour title after moving back within a shot of the lead at the Hero Women’s Indian Open.

The Englishwoman mixed five birdies with two bogeys in a three-under 69 at DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram, lifting her to second spot and one back from 54-hole leader Christine Wolf.

Wolf birdied her final two holes to close out a blemish-free 67 and edge ahead of the chasing pack, with Norway's Marianne Skarpnord two stokes adrift in tied-third, alongside Australia's Whitney Hillier.

"I'm right there at the top of the leaderboard and I can't complain too much," said MacLaren, who was co-leader after an opening-round 67 before carding a one-over 73 on Friday. "I played pretty solid and felt like I was somewhere in between the first and second rounds."

Wolf took advantage of the par-five fourth and posted back-to-back birdies from the 11th before picking up a shot at the 17th and birdieing the last - where she found the water during the final round of last year's tournament to miss out on victory - to set the clubhouse target.

"It took me a while [to get over the heartache]," Wolf said. "I don't know how long exactly, but it just kept coming up. It was mostly at the start of the season, but not anymore.

"My caddie keeps talking about it, so it's sort of there, but I've practised a lot, especially those shots, and I've been hitting my wedges really well the last few days."

Norways Tonje Daffinrud sits in fifth spot ahead of Thailand's Trichat Cheenglab in sixth, while Manon De Roey and Emma Nilsson are tied for seventh and six off the pace.

