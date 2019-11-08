Turkish Airlines Open: Tee times for third round in Antalya
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 08/11/19 4:01pm
Groups and tee times for the third round of the Turkish Airlines Open at The Montgomerie Maxx Royal in Antalya.
Players GB and Ire unless stated - all times GMT:
Starting at hole 1
0700 Nino Bertasio (Ita), Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel), Kalle Samooja (Fin)
0710 Ryan Fox (Nzl), Sean Crocker (USA), Marcus Kinhult (Swe)
0720 Nacho Elvira (Spa), Benjamin Hebert (Fra), Andrea Pavan (Ita)
0730 Shane Lowry, Victor Perez (Fra), Scott Hend (Aus)
0740 Kurt Kitayama (USA), Paul Waring, Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa)
0750 Joost Luiten (Ned), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Joachim B. Hansen (Den)
0800 Jorge Campillo (Spa), Tyrrell Hatton, Edoardo Molinari (Ita)
0810 Fabrizio Zanotti (Pry), Romain Langasque (Fra), Lee Westwood
0820 Tom Lewis, Patrick Reed (USA), Scott Jamieson
0830 Aaron Rai, Shubhankar Sharma (Ind), David Lipsky (USA)
0840 Justin Rose, Jason Scrivener (Aus), Justin Harding (Rsa)
0850 Robert Macintyre, Alex Noren (Swe), Thomas Detry (Bel)
0900 Danny Willett, Ross Fisher, Matthias Schwab (Aut)
Starting at hole 10
0705 Guido Migliozzi (Spa), Matthew Southgate, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha)
0715 Zander Lombard (Rsa), Wade Ormsby (Aus), Padraig Harrington
0725 Matt Wallace, Richie Ramsay, Joakim Lagergren (Swe)
0735 Adrian Otaegui (Spa), Renato Paratore (Ita), Francesco Molinari (Ita)
0745 Adri Arnaus (Spa), Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn), Gavin Green (Mal)
0755 Pablo Larrazabal (Spa), Sebastian Soderberg (Swe), Richard Sterne (Rsa)
0805 Eddie Pepperell, Martin Kaymer (Ger), George Coetzee (Rsa)
0815 Jordan Smith, Cheng-Tsung Pan (Tai), Hideto Tanihara (Jpn)
0825 Haotong Li (Chn), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), David Drysdale
0835 (a) Taner Yamac (Tur), Chris Paisley, Oliver Wilson
0845 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Lucas Bjerregaard (Den), Alvaro Quiros (Spa)
0855 Sam Horsfield, Justin Walters (Rsa), Steven Brown
