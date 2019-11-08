Turkish Airlines Open: Tee times for third round in Antalya

Danny Willett heads into the weekend a shot off the lead

Groups and tee times for the third round of the Turkish Airlines Open at The Montgomerie Maxx Royal in Antalya.

Players GB and Ire unless stated - all times GMT:

Starting at hole 1

0700 Nino Bertasio (Ita), Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel), Kalle Samooja (Fin)

0710 Ryan Fox (Nzl), Sean Crocker (USA), Marcus Kinhult (Swe)

0720 Nacho Elvira (Spa), Benjamin Hebert (Fra), Andrea Pavan (Ita)

0730 Shane Lowry, Victor Perez (Fra), Scott Hend (Aus)

Lowry started the week third on the Race to Dubai

0740 Kurt Kitayama (USA), Paul Waring, Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa)

0750 Joost Luiten (Ned), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Joachim B. Hansen (Den)

0800 Jorge Campillo (Spa), Tyrrell Hatton, Edoardo Molinari (Ita)

0810 Fabrizio Zanotti (Pry), Romain Langasque (Fra), Lee Westwood

0820 Tom Lewis, Patrick Reed (USA), Scott Jamieson

0830 Aaron Rai, Shubhankar Sharma (Ind), David Lipsky (USA)

0840 Justin Rose, Jason Scrivener (Aus), Justin Harding (Rsa)

Rose is looking to win the event for the third consecutive year

0850 Robert Macintyre, Alex Noren (Swe), Thomas Detry (Bel)

0900 Danny Willett, Ross Fisher, Matthias Schwab (Aut)

Starting at hole 10

0705 Guido Migliozzi (Spa), Matthew Southgate, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha)

0715 Zander Lombard (Rsa), Wade Ormsby (Aus), Padraig Harrington

0725 Matt Wallace, Richie Ramsay, Joakim Lagergren (Swe)

Wallace heads into the weekend tied-45th

0735 Adrian Otaegui (Spa), Renato Paratore (Ita), Francesco Molinari (Ita)

0745 Adri Arnaus (Spa), Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn), Gavin Green (Mal)

0755 Pablo Larrazabal (Spa), Sebastian Soderberg (Swe), Richard Sterne (Rsa)

0805 Eddie Pepperell, Martin Kaymer (Ger), George Coetzee (Rsa)

0815 Jordan Smith, Cheng-Tsung Pan (Tai), Hideto Tanihara (Jpn)

0825 Haotong Li (Chn), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), David Drysdale

0835 (a) Taner Yamac (Tur), Chris Paisley, Oliver Wilson

0845 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Lucas Bjerregaard (Den), Alvaro Quiros (Spa)

0855 Sam Horsfield, Justin Walters (Rsa), Steven Brown

