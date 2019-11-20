Sky Sports Golf podcast: Tommy Fleetwood's big win and Dubai preview

Listen or subscribe on:

Jamie Weir and Kit Alexander join Josh Antmann to look back on another eventful week around the golfing globe, with Fleetwood getting back in the winners' circle in some style in Sun City.

Tommy Fleetwood claimed his first win for 22 months

Fleetwood came from six behind to edge out Marcus Kinhult in a play-off, putting the Englishman back in the mix for the Race to Dubai title as the European Tour season concludes this week.

The crew also reflect on another remarkable win for the resurgent Brendan Todd at the Mayakoba Classic, where Russell Henley was penalised eight shots for having a rogue ball in his bag!

We preview of the DP World Tour Championship, the RSM Classic and also the final event of the LPGA Tour season - the CME Group Tour Championship, while Ponder the Pro comes to a thrilling climax.

