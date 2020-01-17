Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: Tee times for third round

Brooks Koepka is making his return to competitive action in Abu Dhabi

Groups and starting times for the third round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Watch live on Sky Sports Golf.

Players GB and Ire unless stated - all times GMT:

Starting at Hole 1

0333 Sebastian Heisele (Ger), Victor Dubuisson (Fra)

0343 Gavin Green (Mal), Brandon Stone (Rsa)

0353 Jeff Winther (Den), Justin Walters (Rsa), Scott Jamieson

0404 Jorge Campillo (Esp), Andrew Johnston, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

Johnston is making his first appearance since the Italian Open in October

0415 Alexander Bjork (Swe), Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha), Matt Wallace

0426 Thomas Bjorn (Den), Sean Crocker (USA), Jordan Smith

0437 Justin Harding (Rsa), Paul Waring, Sam Horsfield

0453 Wade Ormsby (Aus), Grant Forrest, David Howell

0504 David Lipsky (USA), David Drysdale, Matthieu Pavon (Fra)

0515 Romain Langasque (Fra), Ashley Chesters, Mike Lorenzo-Vera

0526 Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel), Tommy Fleetwood, Martin Kaymer (Ger)

0537 Brooks Koepka (USA), Ross Fisher, Oliver Fisher

Koepka is seven off the lead after a second-round 75

0548 Edoardo Molinari (Ita), Jack Senior, Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa)

0604 Shubhankar Sharma (Ind), Shaun Norris (Rsa), Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn)

0615 Andy Sullivan, Jason Scrivener (Aus), Haydn Porteous (Rsa)

0626 Richie Ramsay, Jack Singh Brar, Soren Kjeldsen (Den)

0637 Joakim Lagergren (Swe), Matthias Schwab (Aut), Branden Grace (Rsa)

0648 Victor Perez (Fra), Thomas Detry (Bel), Yuxin Lin (x) (Chn)

0659 Zach Murray (Aus), Scott Hend (Aus), Nacho Elvira (Esp)

0715 Sebastian Soderberg (Swe), Zander Lombard (Rsa), Lucas Herbert (Aus)

0726 Joost Luiten (Ned), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), David Law

0737 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Adri Arnaus (Esp)

0748 Lee Westwood, Kurt Kitayama (USA), Patrick Cantlay (USA)

Patrick Cantlay heads into the weekend three off the pace

0759 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Renato Paratore (Ita), Haotong Li (Chn)

0810 Francesco Laporta (Ita), Matt Fitzpatrick, Rafa Cabrera-Bello (Esp)

