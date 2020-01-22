Sky Sports Golf podcast: Tiger's return, Westwood's win and more

Lee Westwood’s Abu Dhabi win, pace of play on the PGA Tour and Tiger Woods’ return to action all feature in the Sky Sports Golf podcast, live from Torrey Pines.

Wayne 'Radar' Riley and Mark Roe join Josh Antmann live from California ahead of the Farmers Insurance Open to reflect on the week's major talking points from another action-packed week of golf.

The group discuss Westwood's latest Rolex Series event and how he continues to impress deep into his mid-40s, as well as debate as to whether he is a serious contender to qualify for Team Europe's Ryder Cup side.

After Andrew Landry almost threw away a six-shot lead on his way to winning The American Express at La Quinta, Radar and Mark talk about how players mentally deal with throwing away such a large advantage.

Mark shares stories from his seven years of having Ian James "Edinburgh Jimmy" Rae, who died earlier this month, as his caddie, as well as offering his views on the PGA Tour's new guidelines to speed up the sport.

The panel offer their predictions for this week's event at Torrey Pines, where Woods chases a record-breaking 83rd PGA Tour win and Rory McIlroy has a chance to return to world No 1, plus tackle the latest edition of Ponder the Pro.