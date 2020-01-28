Saudi International: Tee times for first round at Royal Greens G&CC

Shane Lowry and Sergio Garcia have been grouped with Brooks Koepka in Saudi Arabia

Tee times for the opening round of the Saudi International Powered by SBIA at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

(Gbr & Irl unless stated, all times Local):

(x) denotes amateurs

Starting at hole 1

0415 Gavin Green (Mal), Gaganjeet Bhullar (Ind), Victor Dubuisson (Fra)

0425 Lorenzo Gagli (Ita), Maximilian Kieffer (Ger), Oliver Farr

0435 Alexander Levy (Fra), David Law, Aaron Rai

0445 Robert Rock, Sam Horsfield, Kalle Samooja (Fin)

0455 Alexander Bjork (Swe), Sebastian Soderberg (Swe), Stephen Gallacher

0505 Tapio Pulkkanen (Fin), Ross Fisher, David Howell

Fisher missed the cut last week in Dubai

0515 Richie Ramsay, Ahmed Marjan (Mor), Matthieu Pavon (Fra)

0525 Adrian Meronk (Pol), Jordan Smith, Zander Lombard (Rsa)

0535 David Micheluzzi (Aus), Faisal Salhab (a) (Sau), Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez (Spa)

0545 Richard Bland, Scott Jamieson, Jeff Winther (Den)

0555 Jack Singh Brar, Connor Syme, Jeunghun Wang (Kor)

0845 Matthew Jordan, Sean Crocker (USA), Soren Kjeldsen (Den)

0855 Marcus Kinhult (Swe), Matthew Southgate, Justin Harding (Rsa)

0905 Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra), Martin Kaymer (Ger), Richard Sterne (Rsa)

0915 Phil Mickelson (USA), Graeme McDowell, Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa)

0925 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Patrick Reed (USA), Ian Poulter

0935 Brooks Koepka (USA), Shane Lowry, Sergio Garcia (Spa)

Garcia was disqualified during last year's event for misconduct

0945 Victor Perez (Fra), Robert Macintyre, Jazz Janewattananond (Tha)

0955 Brandon Stone (Rsa), Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Paul Waring

1005 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Benjamin Hebert (Fra), Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel)

1015 Oliver Wilson, Sebastian Heisele (Ger), Joakim Lagergren (Swe)

1025 Akshay Bhatia (USA), Alvaro Quiros (Spa), Edoardo Molinari (Ita)

Starting at hole 10

0415 Chris Paisley, Dean Burmester (Rsa), Raphael Jacquelin (Fra)

0425 Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Andy Sullivan, Jorge Campillo (Spa)

0435 Tom Lewis, Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Thomas Pieters (Bel)

0445 Matthias Schwab (Aut), Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa), Thomas Detry (Bel)

0455 Matt Wallace, Abraham Ancer (Mex), Lucas Herbert (Aus)

0505 Lee Westwood, Dustin Johnson (USA), Henrik Stenson (Swe)

Stenson and Westwood played together during the Omega Dubai Desert Classic last week

0515 Haotong Li (Chn), Adri Arnaus (Spa), Pablo Larrazabal (Spa)

0525 Jamie Donaldson, Thomas Bjorn (Den), Ernie Els (Rsa)

0535 Romain Langasque (Fra), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Fabrizio Zanotti (Pry)

0545 Joost Luiten (Ned), Othman Almulla (Sau), Andrea Pavan (Ita)

0555 Grant Forrest, Sebastian Crampton (USA), Ricardo Santos (Por)

0845 Jack Senior, Francesco Laporta (Ita), Ashley Chesters

0855 Nino Bertasio (Ita), Thomas Aiken (Rsa), Cormac Sharvin

0905 Saud Al Sharif (a) (Sau), Darius Van Driel (Ned), Haydn Porteous (Rsa)

0915 Scott Hend (Aus), Jamie Elson, Steven Brown

0925 Antoine Rozner (Fra), Calum Hill, Adrian Otaegui (Spa)

0935 Richard McEvoy, Wade Ormsby (Aus), Ryan Fox (Nzl)

0945 Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn), Joachim B. Hansen (Den), Julien Guerrier (Fra)

0955 James Morrison, David Horsey, Robin Roussel (Fra)

1005 Ashun Wu (Chn), Shubhankar Sharma (Ind), Mikko Korhonen (Fin)

1015 Callum Shinkwin, Oliver Fisher, Justin Walters (Rsa)

1025 David Drysdale, Nacho Elvira (Spa), Renato Paratore (Ita

