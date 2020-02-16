Genesis Invitational: Tee times for final round at Riviera
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 16/02/20 12:24am
Groups and tee times for the final round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in California.
USA unless stated, all times GMT
Starting at hole 1
1650 Vaughn Taylor, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Denny McCarthy
1700 Marc Leishman (Aus), Brooks Koepka, Cameron Tringale
1711 Sam Burns, Lanto Griffin, Andrew Landry
1721 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Scott Piercy, Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa)
1732 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Kyoung-hoon Lee (Kor), Brian Stuard
1742 Paul Casey (Eng), James Hahn, Chez Reavie
1753 Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Sebastian Munoz (Col)
1803 Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm (Spa), Wyndham Clark
1814 Sung Kang (Kor), Luke List, Scott Brown
1824 Max Homa, Dustin Johnson, Talor Gooch
1835 Russell Henley, Harold Varner III, Joel Dahmen
1845 Adam Scott (Aus), Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Matt Kuchar
Starting at hole 10
1650 Patrick Cantlay, Sergio Garcia (Spa), JT Poston
1700 Adam Schenk, Ryan Moore, Adam Hadwin (Can)
1711 Xander Schauffele, Martin Trainer, Joseph Bramlett
1721 Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Reed, Patrick Rodgers
1732 Jordan Spieth, Martin Laird (Sco), Justin Rose (Eng)
1742 Pat Perez, Brian Harman, Alex Noren (Swe)
1753 Bud Cauley, Abraham Ancer (Mex), Rory Sabbatini (Svk)
1803 Steve Stricker, J.B. Holmes, Tony Finau
1814 Brendon Todd, Tiger Woods, J.J. Spaun
1824 Kyle Stanley, Charles Howell III, Jason Dufner
1835 Tyler Duncan, Ryan Palmer
