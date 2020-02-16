Genesis Invitational: Tee times for final round at Riviera

Matt Kuchar and Rory McIlroy will go out in the final group alongside Adam Scott at Riviera

Groups and tee times for the final round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in California.

USA unless stated, all times GMT

Starting at hole 1

1650 Vaughn Taylor, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Denny McCarthy

1700 Marc Leishman (Aus), Brooks Koepka, Cameron Tringale

Koepka is one of three players who can end the week as world No 1

1711 Sam Burns, Lanto Griffin, Andrew Landry

1721 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Scott Piercy, Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa)

1732 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Kyoung-hoon Lee (Kor), Brian Stuard

1742 Paul Casey (Eng), James Hahn, Chez Reavie

1753 Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Sebastian Munoz (Col)

1803 Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm (Spa), Wyndham Clark

1814 Sung Kang (Kor), Luke List, Scott Brown

1824 Max Homa, Dustin Johnson, Talor Gooch

1835 Russell Henley, Harold Varner III, Joel Dahmen

1845 Adam Scott (Aus), Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Matt Kuchar

McIlroy posted a three-under 68 on Saturday

Starting at hole 10

1650 Patrick Cantlay, Sergio Garcia (Spa), JT Poston

1700 Adam Schenk, Ryan Moore, Adam Hadwin (Can)

1711 Xander Schauffele, Martin Trainer, Joseph Bramlett

1721 Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Reed, Patrick Rodgers

1732 Jordan Spieth, Martin Laird (Sco), Justin Rose (Eng)

1742 Pat Perez, Brian Harman, Alex Noren (Swe)

1753 Bud Cauley, Abraham Ancer (Mex), Rory Sabbatini (Svk)

1803 Steve Stricker, J.B. Holmes, Tony Finau

1814 Brendon Todd, Tiger Woods, J.J. Spaun

Woods is 15 strokes off the pace after a five-over 76 on Saturday

1824 Kyle Stanley, Charles Howell III, Jason Dufner

1835 Tyler Duncan, Ryan Palmer

