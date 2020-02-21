WGC-Mexico Championship: Tee times for second round at Chapultepec

Rory McIlroy and Gary Woodland have been grouped alongside Tommy Fleetwood for the first two rounds

Tee times for the second round of the WGC-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City.

USA unless stated, all times GMT

Starting at hole 1

1703 Benjamin Hebert (Fra), Collin Morikawa, Zach Murray (Aus)

1715 Robert Macintyre (Sco), Justin Harding (Rsa), Charles Howell III

1727 Scottie Scheffler, Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra), Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa)

1739 Kevin Na, Danny Willett (Eng), Victor Perez (Fra)

1751 Brandt Snedeker, Sebastian Munoz (Col), Matthias Schwab (Aut)

Snedeker has missed the cut in his past two starts

1803 Jason Kokrak, Zander Lombard (Rsa), Shugo Imahira (Jpn)

1815 Lucas Glover, Shaun Norris (Rsa), Jazz Janewattananond (Tha)

1827 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa), Ryan Fox (Nzl), Billy Horschel

1839 Kevin Kisner, Xander Schauffele, Paul Casey (Eng)

1851 Dustin Johnson, Francesco Molinari (Ita), Abraham Ancer (Mex)

1903 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Gary Woodland, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

McIlroy (right) has top-five finishes in his last five worldwide starts

1915 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im (Kor)

Starting at hole 10

1703 Tae Hee Lee (Kor), Lucas Herbert (Aus), Kurt Kitayama

1715 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1727 Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia (Spa), Lee Westwood (Eng)

1739 Marc Leishman (Aus), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Justin Thomas

1751 Adam Scott (Aus), Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Jon Rahm (Spa)

1803 Jordan Spieth, Shane Lowry (Irl), Sung Kang (Kor)

Spieth has dropped back outside the world's top 50

1815 Scott Hend (Aus), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Byeong-Hun An (Kor)

1827 Bubba Watson, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Ryo Ishikawa (Jpn)

1839 Cameron Smith (Aus), Corey Conners (Can), Matt Kuchar

1851 Marcus Kinhult (Swe), Brendon Todd, Pablo Larrazabal (Spa)

1903 Lanto Griffin, Graeme McDowell (NIrl), Branden Grace (Rsa)

1915 Matt Wallace (Eng), Jorge Campillo (Spa), Chez Reavie

