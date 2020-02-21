WGC-Mexico Championship: Tee times for second round at Chapultepec
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 21/02/20 12:14am
Tee times for the second round of the WGC-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City.
USA unless stated, all times GMT
Starting at hole 1
1703 Benjamin Hebert (Fra), Collin Morikawa, Zach Murray (Aus)
1715 Robert Macintyre (Sco), Justin Harding (Rsa), Charles Howell III
1727 Scottie Scheffler, Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra), Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa)
1739 Kevin Na, Danny Willett (Eng), Victor Perez (Fra)
1751 Brandt Snedeker, Sebastian Munoz (Col), Matthias Schwab (Aut)
1803 Jason Kokrak, Zander Lombard (Rsa), Shugo Imahira (Jpn)
1815 Lucas Glover, Shaun Norris (Rsa), Jazz Janewattananond (Tha)
1827 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa), Ryan Fox (Nzl), Billy Horschel
1839 Kevin Kisner, Xander Schauffele, Paul Casey (Eng)
1851 Dustin Johnson, Francesco Molinari (Ita), Abraham Ancer (Mex)
1903 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Gary Woodland, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
1915 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im (Kor)
Starting at hole 10
1703 Tae Hee Lee (Kor), Lucas Herbert (Aus), Kurt Kitayama
1715 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng)
1727 Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia (Spa), Lee Westwood (Eng)
1739 Marc Leishman (Aus), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Justin Thomas
1751 Adam Scott (Aus), Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Jon Rahm (Spa)
1803 Jordan Spieth, Shane Lowry (Irl), Sung Kang (Kor)
1815 Scott Hend (Aus), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Byeong-Hun An (Kor)
1827 Bubba Watson, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Ryo Ishikawa (Jpn)
1839 Cameron Smith (Aus), Corey Conners (Can), Matt Kuchar
1851 Marcus Kinhult (Swe), Brendon Todd, Pablo Larrazabal (Spa)
1903 Lanto Griffin, Graeme McDowell (NIrl), Branden Grace (Rsa)
1915 Matt Wallace (Eng), Jorge Campillo (Spa), Chez Reavie
