Players Championship: Tee times for opening round at TPC Sawgrass
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 10/03/20 2:13pm
Groups and tee times for the opening round of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.
(USA unless stated, GMT)
Starting at hole 1
1140 Rory Sabbatini (Svk), Brian Harman, Sepp Straka (Aut)
1151 Scott Brown, Lucas Glover, Cameron Tringale
1202 Aaron Baddeley (Aus), Scott Stallings, Michael Thompson
1213 Brice Garnett, J.B. Holmes, Ryan Armour
1224 Bubba Watson, Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker
1235 Chez Reavie, Graeme McDowell (NIrl), Daniel Berger
1246 Sung Kang (Kor), Jim Herman, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)
1257 Cameron Champ, Nate Lashley, Kevin Tway
1308 Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Scott Piercy, Pat Perez
1319 Charles Howell III, Corey Conners (Can), Russell Knox (Sco)
1330 Ryan Moore, Danny Lee (Nzl), Abraham Ancer (Mex)
1341 Adam Hadwin (Can), Kyoung-hoon Lee (Kor), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)
1645 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Luke List, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha)
1656 Patrick Rodgers, Sam Burns, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)
1707 Peter Malnati, Bud Cauley, Victor Perez (Fra)
1718 Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Matthew Wolff
1729 Matt Kuchar, Henrik Stenson (Swe), Sergio Garcia (Spa)
1740 Adam Scott (Aus), Justin Rose (Eng), Xander Schauffele
1751 Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Jon Rahm (Spa)
1802 Brandt Snedeker, Jim Furyk, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
1813 Andrew Putnam, Tony Finau, Zach Johnson
1824 Jason Day (Aus), Kevin Na, Patton Kizzire
1835 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Roger Sloan (Can)
1846 Bronson Burgoon, Kevin Streelman, Mark Hubbard
Starting at hole 10
1140 J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley, Denny McCarthy
1151 Brian Stuard, Matt Every, Brian Gay
1202 Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Scottie Scheffler, Matt Wallace (Eng)
1213 Gary Woodland, Sungjae Im (Kor), Bryson DeChambeau
1224 Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
1235 Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson
1246 Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth
1257 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Max Homa, Paul Casey (Eng)
1308 Marc Leishman (Aus), JT Poston, Francesco Molinari (Ita)
1319 Lanto Griffin, Nick Taylor (Can), Keith Mitchell
1330 Branden Grace (Rsa), Harris English, Joel Dahmen
1341 Jason Kokrak, Chesson Hadley, Tom Hoge
1645 Talor Gooch, Retief Goosen (Rsa), Sam Ryder
1656 Matt Jones (Aus), Adam Schenk, Jazz Janewattananond (Tha)
1707 Kyle Stanley, Martin Laird (Sco), Wyndham Clark
1718 Keegan Bradley, Cameron Smith (Aus), Ian Poulter (Eng)
1729 Brendon Todd, Sebastian Munoz (Col), Ryan Palmer
1740 Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Danny Willett (Eng)
1751 Tyler Duncan, Andrew Landry, Billy Horschel
1802 Cheng-Tsung Pan (Tai), Adam Long, Si Woo Kim (Kor)
1813 Shane Lowry (Irl), Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Aaron Wise
1824 Chris Stroud, Nick Watney, Byeong-Hun An (Kor)
1835 Charley Hoffman, Vaughn Taylor, Harold Varner III
1846 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa), Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa)
