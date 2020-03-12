Players Championship: Tee times for second round at TPC Sawgrass

Jordan Spieth is in action at The Players

Groups and tee times for the second round of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

(USA unless stated, GMT)

Starting at hole 1

1140 Talor Gooch, Retief Goosen (Rsa), Sam Ryder

1151 Matt Jones (Aus), Adam Schenk, Jazz Janewattananond (Tha)

1202 Kyle Stanley, Martin Laird (Sco), Wyndham Clark

1213 Keegan Bradley, Cameron Smith (Aus), Ian Poulter (Eng)

1224 Brendon Todd, Sebastian Munoz (Col), Ryan Palmer

1235 Kevin Kisner, Troy Merritt, Danny Willett (Eng)

1246 Tyler Duncan, Andrew Landry, Billy Horschel

1257 Cheng-Tsung Pan (Tai), Adam Long, Si Woo Kim (Kor)

1308 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Shane Lowry (Irl), Aaron Wise

1319 Nick Watney, Chris Stroud, Byeong-Hun An (Kor)

1330 Charley Hoffman, Vaughn Taylor, Harold Varner III

1341 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa), Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa)

1645 J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley, Denny McCarthy

1656 Brian Stuard, Matt Every, Brian Gay

1707 Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Scottie Scheffler, Matt Wallace (Eng)

1718 Gary Woodland, Sungjae Im (Kor), Bryson DeChambeau

1729 Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1740 Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson

1751 Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

Fowler is a former winner of The Players

1802 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Max Homa, Paul Casey (Eng)

1813 Marc Leishman (Aus), JT Poston, Francesco Molinari (Ita)

1824 Lanto Griffin, Nick Taylor (Can), Keith Mitchell

1835 Branden Grace (Rsa), Harris English, Joel Dahmen

1846 Jason Kokrak, Chesson Hadley, Tom Hoge

Starting at hole 10

1140 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Luke List, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha)

1151 Patrick Rodgers, Sam Burns, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

1202 Peter Malnati, Bud Cauley, Victor Perez (Fra)

1213 Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Matthew Wolff

1224 Matt Kuchar, Henrik Stenson (Swe), Sergio Garcia (Spa)

1235 Adam Scott (Aus), Justin Rose (Eng), Xander Schauffele

1246 Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Jon Rahm (Spa)

McIlroy is looking to become the first back-to-back winner of The Players

1257 Brandt Snedeker, Jim Furyk, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1308 Andrew Putnam, Tony Finau, Zach Johnson

1319 Jason Day (Aus), Kevin Na, Patton Kizzire

1330 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Roger Sloan (Can)

1341 Bronson Burgoon, Kevin Streelman, Mark Hubbard

1645 Rory Sabbatini (Svk), Brian Harman, Sepp Straka (Aut)

1656 Scott Brown, Lucas Glover, Cameron Tringale

1707 Aaron Baddeley (Aus), Scott Stallings, Michael Thompson

1718 Brice Garnett, J.B. Holmes, Ryan Armour

1729 Bubba Watson, Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker

1740 Graeme McDowell (NIrl), Chez Reavie, Daniel Berger

McDowell won earlier in the year at the Saudi International

1751 Sung Kang (Kor), Jim Herman, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

1802 Cameron Champ, Nate Lashley, Kevin Tway

1813 Scott Piercy, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Pat Perez

1824 Corey Conners (Can), Charles Howell III, Russell Knox (Sco)

1835 Ryan Moore, Danny Lee (Nzl), Abraham Ancer (Mex)

1846 Adam Hadwin (Can), Kyoung-hoon Lee (Kor), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

