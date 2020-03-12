The Players: Watch live coverage from TPC Sawgrass' 17th via live steam

Live coverage will begin from 12.30pm on Thursday Live coverage will begin from 12.30pm on Thursday

The Players Championship is home to one of golf’s signature holes and you can watch every player take on TPC Sawgrass’ 17th for free, via Sky Sports’ live video stream.

The 137-yard hole, known as the Island Green, is instantly recognisable to golf fans and has witnessed countless memorable moments during the history of the PGA Tour's flagship event.

Rickie Fowler birdied the hole three times during the final day to help him to victory in 2015, while Rory McIlroy safely found the putting surface and made a two-putt par during last year's one-shot win.

McIlroy claimed a one-shot victory at last year's contest

Nine players have made a hole-in-one there, including Ryan Moore during the 2019 contest, while the hole also see plenty of golfers find the water and post card-wrecking scores through the years.

We will be streaming uninterrupted live coverage throughout the opening round here on the Sky Sports website and app, with coverage following every player in the field taking on the par-three.

