Ryder Cup Watchalong: European players feature for Miracle at Medinah

We take a look back at extended highlights from Europe's dramatic 2012 Ryder Cup victory, later named the 'Miracle at Medinah'.

Watch one of the most memorable days in Ryder Cup history this Sunday on Sky Sports, in the company of several of Europe’s winning team from 2012!

The 'Miracle at Medinah' will be permanently etched in the memory of golf fans after Europe's incredible final-day comeback, where they fought back from being 10-6 down going into the Sunday singles to snatch a dramatic victory on American soil.

That remarkable final day will be repeated in its entirety this Sunday - including full build-up and post-tournament reaction - with coverage getting underway from 10am on both Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.

Europe won eight and a half points on the final day to snatch a 14.5-13.5 victory

Sky Sports Golf will also have special Watchalong show from 2pm, hosted by Nick Dougherty, with many of Jose Maria Olazabal's winning team taking part to share their memories from that historic success.

Former world No 1 Luke Donald - who led Europe out in the first singles match of the day - will be the first to feature, with Ian Poulter - who became that week the first player in Ryder Cup history to win all four of his matches - also joining in to watch along.

Poulter became first player to win four out of four in a Ryder Cup for Team Europe

Paul Lawrie - the player who won the first European point of that final day - and Lee Westwood will also feature to recall that unforgettable Sunday, while vice-captain Paul McGinley joins to offer insight from Olazabal's backroom team that week.

Martin Kaymer - the man who holed the putt to ensure Europe would retain the Ryder Cup - is also set to feature, while Sky Sports Golf has dedicated the Sunday evening schedule to documentaries and other programming from the 2012 win.

A look at Poulter's special relationship with the Ryder Cup and an extended sit-down with captain Olazabal are just two of the programmes coming up, while a two-hour documentary shares more stories from the dramatic win from 9pm.

