Coronavirus: The German golf course back open for business... but there are restrictions

Fancy a round?

For golfers everywhere, those three words cannot be uttered with any conviction right now.

But at Winston Golf Club in north-east Germany, the sound of club hitting ball - followed by the shout of FORE! - returned on Monday.

There are restrictions though.

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth caught up with Erwan Lecocq - Greenkeeper at Winston - to find out more…

How and why are you open?

We were closed like the rest of the world for one month. But in Germany, the government said each state could have their own lockdown.

My state (Mecklenburg-Vorpommern) is the one with the least cases of coronavirus. So they thought "oh we are going to loosen up" and they opened a few things like golf courses.

Could the course have gone bust had you not opened?

Yes. This was a real danger and any longer would have been very problematic. Even being open, we have a slow cash flow

Half of the team has been furloughed. Only local members are allowed on the course - nobody from outside of the state because of the travelling ban. There is no age restriction - anyone from seven to 107!

Is there a limit on the number of people?

The limit is set by the number of tee times available - and it's one tee time every 10 minutes. Normally, it's one tee time every seven minutes. The group size is limited to two per tee time.

What about social distancing?

On the first tee, there is a marshal explaining all the rules. There is a marshal running around the course making sure people stick to the two-metre distance and are a hole distance apart.

If we catch them not obeying the rules, they are kicked off the course for the day. If that happens again, they will be revoked from the club.

What measures have been put in place?

We have taken all the rakes off the course. We have removed all the ball washers. The trash can is wide open, so you don't have to touch it. The flag stick is still there, but you are not allowed to touch it.

We have raised the cup by five centimetres (so you can take the ball out without touching the sides) and painted a circle 40cm wide around the hole. So, if you hit the cup and stay within the circle, then you have holed the putt.

What about the clubhouse, pro shop and kitchen - are they open?

It's a strange situation. The kitchen is closed so the kitchen staff take up the role of marshals. The clubhouse only has one entrance at the front and one exit at the back. Players come inside in groups of two just to confirm their tee off time.

Have you been working during the lockdown?

I have two teams - one works from Monday to Thursday. The other from Thursday to the weekend. They work 20 hours a week - except me. I work seven days.

We have only been doing essential maintenance such as mowing once a week.

What has been the biggest challenge for you this week?

We only got told we were re-opening on Friday. So we had to set an entire course over the weekend, which was extremely stressful.