TaylorMade Driving Relief: Rory McIlroy in action live on Sky Sports

Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson will team up in the TaylorMade Driving Relief this Sunday, with the charity challenge live on Sky Sports.

McIlroy partners the former world No 1 in a special skins game against Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff, with the event the first live televised golf in either the UK or the USA since the opening round of The Players back on Thursday March 12.

The famous Seminole Golf Club in Florida hosts the 18-hole contest, played behind closed doors and adhering to social distancing regulations, with the showdown raising money and awareness for organisations helping with relief efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sky Sports will have live coverage of the star-studded fundraiser, with all the action live from 7pm on Sunday, May 17, on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event. Near-live clips will be available via Sky Sports' social media channels, with highlights and post-event reaction on the Sky Sports website.

All four players are donating their time to play in the skins competition and both teams are raising money for different causes, with the McIlroy-Johnson combo playing for the American Nurses Foundation and the Fowler-Wolff partnership representing the CDC Foundation.

Skins vary in value from $50,000 for the first six holes to $500,000 for the 18th, with the team with the most money winning the contest. Birdies and eagles are also able to earn extra money for the respective charities, while two of the holes have a bonus pool available for the longest time.

Fans at home will be able to contribute to the fundraising efforts online, with the event having a special GoFundMe page that is taking donations.

