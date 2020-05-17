Rory McIlroy/Dustin Johnson or Rickie Fowler/Matthew Wolff: Who wins TaylorMade Driving Relief?

0:53 Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson headline the TaylorMade Driving Relief this Sunday, the return of live televised golf on Sky Sports. Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson headline the TaylorMade Driving Relief this Sunday, the return of live televised golf on Sky Sports.

Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson go head to head with Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff on Sunday, but which of the two teams will win the TaylorMade Driving Relief?

The four players all feature in a charity skins game at Seminole Golf Club, with the 18-hole contest raising money and awareness supporting organisations helping with Covid-19 relief efforts.

The star-studded clash, being played without spectators and following social distancing guidelines, marks the return of televised golf for the first time since the Players Championship was cancelled after the opening round in March.

All players will be mic'd up and carrying their own golf bags for the charity contest

McIlroy heads into the event off the back of top-five finishes in each of his last seven worldwide starts, including a victory at the WGC-HSBC Champions, with the world No 1 also the reigning FedExCup champion.

Playing partner Johnson also offers plenty of experience of his own as a former world No 1 and a 20-time PGA Tour winner, making the pair the bookies' favourites to win, although both players are refusing to underestimate their opponents.

Fowler has plenty of experience playing better-ball from his four Ryder Cup and three President Cup appearances representing Team USA, while fellow Oklahoma State University alumni Wolff celebrated his breakthrough win on the PGA Tour last year and is regarded as one of the sport's top talents.

Which of the teams will come out on today on Sunday? Cast your vote and pick a winner!

Watch the TaylorMade Driving Relief on Sunday May 17 live from 7pm on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event!