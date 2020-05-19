The Golf Show: Andrew Johnston, Rich Beem, Laura Davies and more

0:59 Watch 'The Golf Show' every Tuesday from 2pm live on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Golf! Watch 'The Golf Show' every Tuesday from 2pm live on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Golf!

Andrew 'Beef' Johnston, Rich Beem, Dame Laura Davies and Meghan MacLaren all a busy edition of The Golf Show this week on Sky Sports.

Johnston will share how he has been coping with no competitive golf and look at the logistics of the European Tour getting back underway, as well as marking Mental Health Awareness Week by talking about his own personal struggles through the years.

Golf Channel's Anna Whiteley will provide the view from America and the react to live televised golf resuming this week with the TaylorMade Driving Relief, while Beem will share details of his own fundraising challenge he has undertaken to help with Covid-19 efforts.

Beem played 72 holes to raise money for the Golf Emergency Relief Fund

MacLaren and Davies can look at the state of the women's game and how the Ladies European Tour has been affected by sports' extended stoppage, plus Richard Kaufman looks at how the schedule could look once golf resumes.

There's a look at how golfers have been keeping busy during the golfing shutdown and a round-up of the best of golf on social media, while you can get involved with the show by using #SkyGolfShow on Twitter.

