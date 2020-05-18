R&A announces £7m package to ease financial troubles of golf clubs

The R&A has announced that £7m of funding will be made available to assist golf clubs and authorities who have been hardest hit by the coronavirus lockdown.

The R&A Covid-19 Support Fund has been launched with the aim of helping golf in the United Kingdom to cope, and hopefully recover from, the financial consequences of a spring in which all courses were ordered to close for two months.

Many clubs have been thrown into financial peril by the golfing shutdown

A statement released by the R&A on Monday read: "The fund will be largely aimed at national associations and other affiliated bodies in Great Britain and Ireland.

"With the global pandemic leading to widespread temporary course closures and drastic reductions in domestic and international travel, many golf clubs and facilities are facing serious financial difficulties.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

"The fund is being provided to help The R&A's affiliated national associations to support those clubs and facilities, although some of the money may be used for other activities key to the future health of the sport."

R&A chief executive, Martin Slumbers, said: "The pandemic is having an unprecedented impact on golf and many clubs are facing dire financial situations through no fault of their own.

R&A chief Martin Slumbers has launched a £7m support fund

"Golf is in our DNA and we want to see the sport continue to thrive from grassroots right through to the top level on the professional tours. We have a responsibility to do what we can to help in such a crisis.

"The R&A Covid-19 Support Fund will enable national associations and other key bodies to provide support to some of their members. We know that many challenges lie ahead but club golf is the bedrock of our sport and hopefully this fund will help to begin the process of recovery."