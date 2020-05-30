Ryder Cup 2010 Watchalong: Colin Montgomerie, Graeme McDowell and others to relive Europe's win

1:17 Colin Montgomerie and Graeme McDowell will be among those to relive Europe's 2010 Ryder Cup success in a special Watchalong on Sky Sports. Colin Montgomerie and Graeme McDowell will be among those to relive Europe's 2010 Ryder Cup success in a special Watchalong on Sky Sports.

Colin Montgomerie and Graeme McDowell will relive a dramatic day in Ryder Cup history as part of a special live Watchalong this weekend on Sky Sports.

Live 2010 Ryder Cup Watchalong Live on

The final day of the 2010 contest is being repeated in its entirety on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event on Sunday from midday, before the live Watchalong gets underway at 5.15pm and covers the final two hours of a thrilling finish.

Europe took a 9.5-6.5 advantage into a weather-delayed final day at Celtic Manor, the first Monday finish in Ryder Cup history, where the hosts were looking to regain the trophy after being beaten by their American counterparts in 2008.

Montgomerie sent out Lee Westwood in the opening match, while Corey Pavin selected Steve Stricker

Montgomerie, who captained Team Europe in Wales that week, will give his unique insight into how he motivated his side going into the singles and share his memories from a memorable tournament.

McDowell - the player sent out in the final match by Montgomerie - will explain how he felt going into the final day and the pressure thrown his way as Team USA reduced Europe's advantage, as well as taking a closer look back at the closing stages of a nervy contest.

McDowell went out in the final match of the day on Monday, facing Hunter Mahan

Vice-captain Paul McGinley, who would go onto captain Team Europe in 2014, offers the view from the backroom team and how they worked alongside Montgomerie that week, with Tim Barter and Nick Dougherty also featuring in the special programme.

Could Team USA overturn a final-day deficit to claim back-to-back wins for the first time this century? Would Montgomerie guide Europe to home success? Relive the 2010 contest this Sunday on Sky Sports and get involved using #SkyWatchalong!