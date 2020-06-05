Tiger Woods: Back will premiere on Sky Documentaries at 9pm on Friday

Tiger Woods: Back is a new Sky original feature-length documentary, which premieres at 9pm on Friday, June 5 on our new channel - Sky Documentaries.

Based on the story of one of sports' greatest ever comebacks, the Sky Original documentary takes an in-depth look into the golfer's 2019 Masters victory with never-before-seen footage from the Sky Sports archive.

Woods won his fifth Masters 22 years after his first

There are exclusive interviews with Woods' original coach Butch Harmon, six-time major champion Sir Nick Faldo, with Sky's "voice of golf" Ewen Murray also contributing along with Jaime Diaz, Notah Begay III and consultant neurological spinal surgeon, Dr Peter Hamlyn.

The feature-length film contains previously unseen footage from the sporting star's early career, including a candid interview with his father, Earl, at the Greater Milwaukee Open in 1996 as Woods prepared to make his professional debut.

It charts his rapid rise to fame, winning 14 major championships in 11 years before he suffered a monumental fall from grace towards the end of 2009.

Woods slips into the Green Jacket after his memorable win at Augusta

Woods resurrected his career but found injuries hard to stave off, and his back was a particular problem as he underwent four surgical procedures - the last of which was the spinal fusion operation which effectively gave him one last shot at major No 15.

And he silenced the doubters and confound his critics by dramatically winning his fifth Masters, his 15th major and his own personal battle with his mind, his body and with the sport itself.

