Ian Poulter shares first-round lead at RBC Heritage, but Rory McIlroy out of sorts

2:27 The top shots from the opening round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links, including an unfortunate moment in the sand for Adam Hadwin! The top shots from the opening round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links, including an unfortunate moment in the sand for Adam Hadwin!

Ian Poulter put together his best round of the year to claim a share of the lead as Rory McIlroy struggled on day one of the RBC Heritage in South Carolina.

Leaderboard RBC Heritage

Poulter negotiated the tight and tricky Harbour Town Golf Links course without undue stress and alarm, racking up seven birdies and keeping a bogey off his card in a 64 that was matched only by American Mark Hubbard.

Rory McIlroy was three over at the turn

European Ryder Cup hopeful Viktor Hovland capped his 65 with a pitch-in for an eagle-two at the ninth, the young Norwegian earning a share of second with six other players, but McIlroy ended the round outside the top 100 and facing a battle just to avoid a first missed cut in 16 starts since The Open.

But Poulter will have far loftier ambitions as he looks to build on an ideal start on Hilton Head Island, which he summarised as "pretty solid" despite a few errant tee shots that he is aware he needs to address if he wants to don the tartan jacket on Sunday.

The veteran Englishman took advantage of the par-five second and fifth holes get under the card early on, and he added another at the ninth before almost holing his approach into the 11th, where a tap-in for birdie lifted him smartly to four under.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

The 44-year-old picked up another shot at the 13th, and he enjoyed an outstanding finish as he holed a 30-foot putt for birdie at the 17th before a well-struck second from over 200 yards at the last settled four feet from the pin and he converted the chance to hit the front.

"Any time you shoot seven under par around this golf course, it's obviously a pretty solid day," said Poulter, currently the world No 60. "When I teed off, knowing there was a little bit of rain in the forecast, but the opportunity with no wind, soft conditions, off to a perfect start. Made three birdies on the front nine, four on the back.

"I feel that I didn't hit it that well off the tee, so I need to go straight to the range and address a few leaky right tee shots. But my iron play was pretty solid. I holed out really well from inside seven feet, and it's obviously good to finish with two birdies on the last two holes."

Ian Poulter birdied the last two holes to card a 64

Hubbard was also bogey-free for the day and made an eagle at the second while adding five birdies, while Hovland's scorecard was a little more colourful as he birdied three of his first six holes, bogeyed 16 and 17 before bouncing back with three consecutive birdies from the first.

The exciting 22-year-old then chipped in for his two at the ninth to close just one shot off the lead alongside the likes of Webb Simpson, Ryan Palmer and South African Dylan Frittelli, while Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau and Matt Fitzpatrick are nicely placed on five under.

Spieth was three over early in his round when he made a mess of the 12th - his third - and ran up a triple-bogey seven, but he clawed one shot back at the next and steadied himself with a good run of pars before producing a birdie-frenzy on the front nine.

Jordan Spieth made six straight birdies and covered the front nine in 29

The three-time major champion reeled off six consecutive birdies from the second and added one more at the ninth to complete an outward 29, while Fitzpatrick's 65 was more conventional as he made five birdies and got round without a blemish.

Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau and veteran Ernie Els all handed in 67s, but McIlroy finds himself eight strokes off the lead after a day of fairway-finding issues - his inconsistency off the tee leading to three bogeys on the back nine before he salvaged respectability with birdies at the fifth and ninth, where he holed from 30 feet.