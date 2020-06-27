Travelers Championship: Tee times for final round in Connecticut
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 27/06/20 8:24pm
Groups and tee times for the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
USA unless stated; all times BST
Starting at hole 1
1335 Ian Poulter (Eng), Greg Chalmers (Aus)
1345 Sungjae Im (Kor), Shane Lowry (Irl)
1355 Roger Sloan (Can), Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa)
1405 Luke Donald (Eng), Scott Brown
1415 Russell Henley, Richy Werenski
1425 Austin Cook, Patrick Reed
1435 Jordan Spieth, Byeong-Hun An (Kor)
1445 Jason Day (Aus), Kevin Chappell
1455 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Michael Thompson
1505 Joseph Bramlett, Lucas Glover
1515 Henrik Norlander (Swe), Chez Reavie
1525 Aaron Wise, Troy Merritt
1535 Mark Hubbard, Harold Varner III
1545 Doc Redman, Emiliano Grillo (Arg)
1555 Jim Furyk, Sergio Garcia (Spa)
1605 Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Marc Leishman (Aus)
1615 Tyler Duncan, Joel Dahmen
1625 Brandt Snedeker, Hank Lebioda
1635 Paul Casey (Eng), Sung Kang (Kor)
1645 Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay
1655 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)
1705 Adam Long, Xander Schauffele
1715 Lanto Griffin, Tom Hoge
1725 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Ryan Armour
1735 Wesley Bryan, Brian Stuard
1745 Will Gordon, Jon Rahm (Spa)
1755 Zach Johnson, Brendan Steele
1805 Kyle Stanley, Viktor Hovland (Nor)
1815 Phil Mickelson, Charley Hoffman
1825 Patton Kizzire, Abraham Ancer (Mex)
1835 Scott Stallings, Seung-Yul Noh (Kor)
1845 Bryson DeChambeau, Kevin Na
1855 Kevin Streelman, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)
1905 Brendon Todd, Dustin Johnson
