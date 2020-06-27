Travelers Championship: Tee times for final round in Connecticut

Bryson DeChambeau is five off the pace at the Travelers Championship

Groups and tee times for the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

USA unless stated; all times BST

Starting at hole 1

1335 Ian Poulter (Eng), Greg Chalmers (Aus)

1345 Sungjae Im (Kor), Shane Lowry (Irl)

1355 Roger Sloan (Can), Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa)

1405 Luke Donald (Eng), Scott Brown

1415 Russell Henley, Richy Werenski

1425 Austin Cook, Patrick Reed

1435 Jordan Spieth, Byeong-Hun An (Kor)

Spieth is tied-49th after rounds of 67, 69 and 69

1445 Jason Day (Aus), Kevin Chappell

1455 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Michael Thompson

1505 Joseph Bramlett, Lucas Glover

1515 Henrik Norlander (Swe), Chez Reavie

1525 Aaron Wise, Troy Merritt

1535 Mark Hubbard, Harold Varner III

1545 Doc Redman, Emiliano Grillo (Arg)

1555 Jim Furyk, Sergio Garcia (Spa)

1605 Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Marc Leishman (Aus)

1615 Tyler Duncan, Joel Dahmen

1625 Brandt Snedeker, Hank Lebioda

1635 Paul Casey (Eng), Sung Kang (Kor)

1645 Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay

1655 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

1705 Adam Long, Xander Schauffele

1715 Lanto Griffin, Tom Hoge

1725 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Ryan Armour

McIlroy is in the group on 10 under

1735 Wesley Bryan, Brian Stuard

1745 Will Gordon, Jon Rahm (Spa)

1755 Zach Johnson, Brendan Steele

1805 Kyle Stanley, Viktor Hovland (Nor)

1815 Phil Mickelson, Charley Hoffman

Mickelson held the halfway lead before a one-over 71 on Saturday

1825 Patton Kizzire, Abraham Ancer (Mex)

1835 Scott Stallings, Seung-Yul Noh (Kor)

1845 Bryson DeChambeau, Kevin Na

1855 Kevin Streelman, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

1905 Brendon Todd, Dustin Johnson

