WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational: TV times, ways to watch on Sky Sports

Rory McIlroy can move back to world No 1 at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational this week

Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm headline the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational this week, with extended coverage from Memphis live on Sky Sports.

Nine of the world's top 10 feature in a star-studded line up at TPC Southwind, the first World Golf Championship event of the calendar year, where Brooks Koepka returns as defending champion after last year's three-shot victory.

Rahm makes his first start as world No 1, following his victory at the Memorial Tournament earlier this month, while McIlroy searches for his first title since the most recent World Golf Championship event - the WGC-HSBC Champions - last November.

McIlroy and Brooks Koepka played together in the final round of last year's contest

FedExCup leader Justin Thomas can leapfrog McIlroy and Rahm at the top of the world rankings with a victory in Tennessee, while Webb Simpson and Bryson DeChambeau also return after missed cuts at Muirfield Village in their last start.

Koepka - playing the first of back-to-back title defences over the next two events - looks to bounce back from his recent poor form ahead of his bid for a third straight PGA Champipnship next week.

Sky Sports will have more than 25 hours of live golf across the week, starting with the special FedEx Cares Charity Challenge - a fundraising nine-hole exhibition - on Wednesday from 8pm.

Featured Group coverage begins at 6pm on Sky Sports Golf for the first two rounds, following the conclusion of the Hero Open, before switching to full coverage from 7pm.

Koepka has missed the cut in two of his last three worldwide starts

Coverage begins at the earlier time of 5pm on Saturday and 4.30pm on Sunday, with Paul McGinley alongside Robert Lee in the studio, while the final round is also available on Sky Sports Main Event from 8.45pm.

TV times (all on Sky Sports Golf)

Thursday July 30 - 6pm to midnight - opening round LIVE!

Live World Golf Championships Live on

Friday July 31 - 6pm to midnight - second round LIVE!

Saturday August 1 - 5pm to 11pm - third round LIVE!

Sunday August 2 - 4.30pm to 11pm - final round LIVE!

