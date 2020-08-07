Wentworth fire: Rose Ladies Series Grand Final suspended
Emergency services on the scene to deal with the blaze
Last Updated: 07/08/20 4:59pm
Play at the Rose Ladies Series Grand Final has been suspended due to a fire at Wentworth.
The emergency services are currently at the famous course in Surrey.
The fire started on Chobham Common and nearby Sunningdale golf course has also been closed, with strong winds whipping up the fire.
Jamie Weir of Sky Sports News was at Wentworth and said: "We have been told to evacuate the area.
"The fire is heading towards the 12th hole here at Wentworth on the West Course.
"The one good thing is that a golf course does have irrigation systems and sprinklers in place, so they can put out the fire.
"They think it might be skirting up the perimeter of the course but they are not anticipating it being too big a problem.
"The fire service are on the scene as are the police."
More to follow ...
