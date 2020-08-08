PGA Championship: Tee times for third round at TPC Harding Park
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 08/08/20 4:32am
Groupings and tee times for third round of the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California.
USA unless stated, all times BST
Starting at hole 1
1610 Mackenzie Hughes (Can)
1620 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Chez Reavie
1630 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Luke List
1640 Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth
1650 Patrick Cantlay, Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa)
1700 Rory Sabbatini (Svk), Sung Kang (Kor)
1710 Sepp Straka (Aut), Adam Long
1720 Matt Wallace (Eng), Mark Hubbard
1730 Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter (Eng)
1740 J.T Poston, Bubba Watson
1750 Harris English, Byeong Hun An (Kor)
1800 Tiger Woods, Keith Mitchell
1810 Shane Lowry (Irl), Danny Lee (Nzl)
1820 Ryan Palmer, Kevin Kisner
1830 Tom Hoge, Russell Henley
1840 Cameron Smith (Aus), Doc Redman
1900 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Billy Horschel
1910 Jim Herman, Emiliano Grillo (Arg)1920 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Kurt Kitayama
1930 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Victor Perez (Fra)
1940 Nate Lashley, Gary Woodland
1950 Webb Simpson, Brian Harman
2000 Denny McCarthy, Jon Rahm (Esp)
2010 Kevin Streelman, Viktor Hovland (Nor)
2020 Joost Luiten (Ned), Adam Hadwin (Can)
2030 Adam Scott (Aus), Collin Morikawa
2040 Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau
2050 Harold Varner III, Brandt Snedeker
2100 Brendan Steele, Joel Dahmen
2110 Tony Finau, Bud Cauley
2120 Scottie Scheffler, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa)
2130 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Si Woo Kim (Kor)
2150 Alex Noren (Swe), Matthew Wolff
2200 Dustin Johnson, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)
2210 Lanto Griffin, Xander Schauffele
2220 Paul Casey (Eng), Brendon Todd
2230 Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra), Cameron Champ
2240 Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose (Eng)
2250 Jason Day (Aus), Daniel Berger
2300 Haotong Li (Chn), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
