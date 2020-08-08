PGA Championship: Tee times for third round at TPC Harding Park

Jason Day is two strokes off the lead at the halfway stage of the PGA Championship

Groupings and tee times for third round of the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

USA unless stated, all times BST

Starting at hole 1

1610 Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

1620 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Chez Reavie

1630 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Luke List

1640 Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

Spieth just needs PGA Championship victory to complete the career Grand Slam

1650 Patrick Cantlay, Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa)

1700 Rory Sabbatini (Svk), Sung Kang (Kor)

1710 Sepp Straka (Aut), Adam Long

1720 Matt Wallace (Eng), Mark Hubbard

1730 Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter (Eng)

1740 J.T Poston, Bubba Watson

1750 Harris English, Byeong Hun An (Kor)

1800 Tiger Woods, Keith Mitchell

Woods carded a two-over 72 on Friday

1810 Shane Lowry (Irl), Danny Lee (Nzl)

1820 Ryan Palmer, Kevin Kisner

1830 Tom Hoge, Russell Henley

1840 Cameron Smith (Aus), Doc Redman

1900 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Billy Horschel

Live PGA Championship Golf Live on

1910 Jim Herman, Emiliano Grillo (Arg)1920 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Kurt Kitayama

1930 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Victor Perez (Fra)

1940 Nate Lashley, Gary Woodland

1950 Webb Simpson, Brian Harman

2000 Denny McCarthy, Jon Rahm (Esp)

2010 Kevin Streelman, Viktor Hovland (Nor)

2020 Joost Luiten (Ned), Adam Hadwin (Can)

2030 Adam Scott (Aus), Collin Morikawa

2040 Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau

DeChambeau is chasing a maiden major title this week

2050 Harold Varner III, Brandt Snedeker

2100 Brendan Steele, Joel Dahmen

2110 Tony Finau, Bud Cauley

2120 Scottie Scheffler, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa)

Live PGA Championship Golf Live on

2130 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Si Woo Kim (Kor)

2150 Alex Noren (Swe), Matthew Wolff

2200 Dustin Johnson, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

2210 Lanto Griffin, Xander Schauffele

2220 Paul Casey (Eng), Brendon Todd

2:19 Paul Casey reflects on an impressive start to the PGA Championship and discusses how he has struggled to adapt to the lack of spectators at events. Paul Casey reflects on an impressive start to the PGA Championship and discusses how he has struggled to adapt to the lack of spectators at events.

2230 Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra), Cameron Champ

2240 Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose (Eng)

2250 Jason Day (Aus), Daniel Berger

2300 Haotong Li (Chn), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

Watch the PGA Championship throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Saturday from 6pm on Sky Sports Golf and 8.45pm on Sky Sports Main Event.