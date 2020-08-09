PGA Championship: Tee times for final round at TPC Harding Park
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 09/08/20 3:36am
Groupings and tee times for the final round of the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California.
USA unless stated, all times BST
Starting at hole 1
1500 Sung Kang (Kor)
1510 Jordan Spieth, Ryan Palmer
1520 JT Poston, Chez Reavie
1530 Matt Wallace (Eng), Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)
1540 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Danny Lee (NZl)
1550 Bubba Watson, Adam Long
1600 Rory Sabbatini (Svk), Joost Luiten (Ned)
1610 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Kevin Streelman
1620 Gary Woodland, Jim Herman
1630 Tom Hoge, Tiger Woods
1640 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Sepp Straka (Aut)
1650 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Billy Horschel
1700 Russell Henley, Phil Mickelson
1710 Mark Hubbard, Luke List
1720 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Bud Cauley
1730 Brandt Snedeker, Brian Harman
1750 Rory McIlroy (NIr), Kurt Kitayama
1800 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Doc Redman
1810 Cameron Smith (Aus), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)
1820 Alex Noren (Swe), Brendan Steele
1830 Adam Hadwin (Can), Denny McCarthy
1840 Nate Lashley, Shane Lowry (Irl)
1850 Harris English, Justin Thomas
1900 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Adam Scott (Aus)
1910 Victor Perez (Fra), Kevin Kisner
1920 Keith Mitchell, Brendon Todd
1930 Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa)
1940 Harold Varner III, Patrick Reed
1950 Jon Rahm (Esp), Webb Simpson
2000 Ian Poulter (Eng), Patrick Cantlay
2010 Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)
2020 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Haotong Li (Chn)
2040 Xander Schauffele, Matthew Wolff
2050 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Joel Dahmen
2100 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Jason Day (Aus)
2110 Daniel Berger, Justin Rose (Eng)
2120 Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau
2130 Brooks Koepka, Paul Casey (Eng)
2140 Collin Morikawa, Cameron Champ
2150 Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson
