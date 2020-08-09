PGA Championship: Tee times for final round at TPC Harding Park

Jason Day heads in to the final round three strokes off the lead

Groupings and tee times for the final round of the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

USA unless stated, all times BST

Starting at hole 1

1500 Sung Kang (Kor)

1510 Jordan Spieth, Ryan Palmer

1520 JT Poston, Chez Reavie

1530 Matt Wallace (Eng), Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)

1540 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Danny Lee (NZl)

1550 Bubba Watson, Adam Long

Live PGA Championship Golf Live on

1600 Rory Sabbatini (Svk), Joost Luiten (Ned)

1610 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Kevin Streelman

1620 Gary Woodland, Jim Herman

1630 Tom Hoge, Tiger Woods

1640 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Sepp Straka (Aut)

1650 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Billy Horschel

1700 Russell Henley, Phil Mickelson

1710 Mark Hubbard, Luke List

1720 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Bud Cauley

1730 Brandt Snedeker, Brian Harman

1750 Rory McIlroy (NIr), Kurt Kitayama

Rory McIlroy needs a fast finish to have a chance of a first top-10 since golf's resumption in June

1800 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Doc Redman

1810 Cameron Smith (Aus), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

1820 Alex Noren (Swe), Brendan Steele

1830 Adam Hadwin (Can), Denny McCarthy

1840 Nate Lashley, Shane Lowry (Irl)

1850 Harris English, Justin Thomas

1900 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Adam Scott (Aus)

Live PGA Championship Golf Live on

1910 Victor Perez (Fra), Kevin Kisner

1920 Keith Mitchell, Brendon Todd

1930 Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa)

1940 Harold Varner III, Patrick Reed

1950 Jon Rahm (Esp), Webb Simpson

Jon Rahm was one of four players who started the week with a chance of taking the world No 1 spot from Justin Thomas

2000 Ian Poulter (Eng), Patrick Cantlay

2010 Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

2020 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Haotong Li (Chn)

2040 Xander Schauffele, Matthew Wolff

2050 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Joel Dahmen

2100 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Jason Day (Aus)

2:10 Tommy Fleetwood reflects on a strong finish to his third round at the PGA Championship and discusses his strategy for the final day. Tommy Fleetwood reflects on a strong finish to his third round at the PGA Championship and discusses his strategy for the final day.

2110 Daniel Berger, Justin Rose (Eng)

2120 Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau

2130 Brooks Koepka, Paul Casey (Eng)

2140 Collin Morikawa, Cameron Champ

2150 Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson

Watch the PGA Championship throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Sunday from 6pm on Sky Sports Golf and 7pm on Sky Sports Main Event.